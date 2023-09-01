UEFA Champions League 2023/24: Early predictions and three players to watch out for

Manchester City will face RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys during their Champions League title defence in Group G. The groups were announced following the Champions League draw held in Monaco yesterday. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will start their pursuit of their maiden Champions League title from Group F, featuring European giants like Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United. The Group F is being perceived by many as the ‘Group of Death.’ Some other heavyweights at the group stage include Manchester United and Bayern Munich in Group A and 14-time Champions League title-winning Real Madrid and Napoli in Group C. Manchester City are the defending UCL champions.(AP)

Early Predictions

Group A

Group A will produce a titanic face-off when Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane will be up against Manchester United, a club which was heavily linked with the English striker earlier this summer. The Bavarian giants and Manchester United are the two potential teams to qualify for the knockouts. FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray are the other two sides present in Group A.

Group B

Under Mikel Arteta’s coaching, Arsenal have emerged as a prime title contender in the Premier League and the Gunners are expected to top the Group B in the Champions League this season without much fuss. Spanish side Sevilla appear as the second-strongest side in the group, making them the other qualifiers. Neither Lens nor PSV Eindhoven seem to be having a strong squad to pose a serious threat to Sevilla and Arsenal.

Group C

Italian champions Napoli and record Champions League title holders Real Madrid are two clear favourites in this group. Union Berlin may have had an impressive domestic outing last season but their lack of European experience can turn out to be a big problem.

Group D

With Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad and facing each other, the Group D looks quite unpredictable. Inter Milan’s sensational run last season gives them a slight edge over others. But the Italian giants had to suffer departures of some big names this summer. Portuguese champions Benfica are tipped to join Inter Milan in the knockouts from this group.

Group E

This is another group which turns out to be quite competitive and unpredictable as well. Atletico Madrid appear to be the favourites in Group E but their run can be thwarted by the remaining three- Feyenoord, Lazio and Celtic. Both Lazio and Celtic will fancy their chances of qualifying from this group.

Group F

Group F has been dubbed by many as the ‘Group of Death’. With teams like PSG, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan facing each other, the Group F will certainly produce some monumental clashes in the Champions League this season. Considering their squad and buoyed by Kylian Mbappe’s presence, PSG are expected to qualify from this group. Newcastle United, who will return to Champions League after 20 years, can very well give a tough fight. But lack of Champions League experience can be a big hindrance for the Magpies in their quest for a knockout berth. Borussia Dortmund have not had a good season in the Bundesliga so far and they are currently placed at sixth spot in the standings. The German side can pull off upsets in the Champions League but their chances of reaching the knockouts appear quite slim. AC Milan have had a solid outing in the transfer market and the Italian outfit reached the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League. The Rossoneri are expected to accompany PSG from this group in the next round.

Group G

Manchester City and RB Leipzig are the two clear favourites to qualify from this group. Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys- the two remaining sides in Group G- will, in all likelihood, vie for a place in Europa League.

Group H

Considering their form and squad, Barcelona are expected to qualify for the next round as Group H toppers. Joining the Catalan giants in knockouts, Portuguese side Porto will probably not face much trouble at the group stage.

Players to watch out for

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is just 20 and the English midfielder has already become his country’s most expensive player after completing a move to Real Madrid with a 115m pounds price tag this summer. Bellingham has already done a spectacular job having scored in his first three games in the Real Madrid jersey. Bellingham currently has four goals to his name in three matches and all eyes will be on him when the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder will take the field in Champions League this time.

Erling Haaland

Making his debut appearance for Manchester City last season, Erling Haaland guided his side to Champions League glory. The Norwegian goal-machine finished last season’s Champions League campaign as the highest scorer, finding the back of the net 12 times. Manchester City fans will heavily rely on Haaland once again in a bid to defend the Champions League title.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The 22-year-old Gregorian had an impactful season last time. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recorded 12 goals and 10 assists to guide Napoli to a historic Serie A triumph last season. He will now have to replicate a similar show at a greater stage this season. Injury issues have already kept him out of action for a fair amount of time and Kvaratskhelia will look to regain fitness as soon as possible ahead of Europe's premier club competition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON