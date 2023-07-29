Watch: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo throws water, tells cameraman to move away after Al Nassr's draw vs Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotions got the better of him during Al Nassr’s most recent match, as the Portuguese superstar lost his cool at a cameraman following the full-time whistle on Saturday. A frustrating 0-0 draw was played out between Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and opposition Al Shabab in their Arab Club Champions Cup contest, with the match ending goalless. The first of three group stage matches, Ronaldo was clearly unhappy with the performance, and took it out on a cameraman near him on the pitch following the match’s conclusion. Cristiano Ronaldo throws water at a cameraperson.

Video captured shows Ronaldo walking to the touchline in visible distress, shaking his head and complaining about the match. A camera would follow the striker onto the touchline, and Ronaldo clearly felt the handler was getting too close. Remarkably, Ronaldo splashed some water from his bottle at the cameraman, before indicating to give him some space.

The cameraman gave a thumbs-up before walking away, with Ronaldo still muttering at his back. This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has lost his temper and released it in the wrong way, having previously shoved a coach from Al-Khaleej after the latter attempted to take a selfie with the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo has recently also lost his temper during a Portugal match against Serbia, throwing his captain’s armband to the ground in disgust. He also came in for immense criticism after a match with Manchester United, when he smacked a phone out of the hands of a young Everton fan during a Premier League encounter.

Ronaldo has certainly become the focus of the Saudi Pro League and Al-Nassr, the main attraction even as more and more talented player begin to join the league. Nevertheless, many see Ronaldo’s display of frustration as unwarranted and overtly aggressive. Whether he will face repercussions from the authorities for his actions remains uncertain.

Al Nassr will prepare to play Montasir in their next Champions Cup clash.

