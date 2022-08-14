Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus misses open chance to complete hat-trick vs Leicester City

Watch: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus misses open chance to complete hat-trick vs Leicester City

football
Published on Aug 14, 2022 02:11 PM IST
  • Premier League: Gabriel Jesus missed out on a hat-trick during Arsenal's 4-2 win vs Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Gabriel Jesus has an unsuccessful shot during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City.(AFP)
Gabriel Jesus has an unsuccessful shot during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City.(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Gabriel Jesus missed an open chance to complete his first hat-trick for Arsenal, as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 in the Premier League, at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 23rd-minute and completed his brace in the 35th-minute. With Mikel Arteta's side leading 4-2 in the final minutes, a throw-in from the right flank resulted in a save by Danny Ward, but Jesus received a tap-in rebound in the far-post, only to fluff his chance. Here is the video of Jesus failing to complete his hat-trick:

Ward also saved two efforts from Jesus before the interval, before a William Saliba own-goal in the 53rd-minute made it 2-1 for Leicester. Granit Xhaka extended Arsenal's lead within two minutes itself, with James Maddison pulling one back for Leicester in the 74th-minute. Attacker Gabriel Martinelli scored another for Arsenal in the 75th-minute to complete the victory.

Also Read |

After the match, Arteta praised Jesus and called him 'a real threat'. Speaking to arsenal.com, he said, "We know what Gabby can do. He scored two and assisted two and he's still disappointed in the dressing room because he said he could have scored four. That's the standard, that's the mentality that if you want to go to a different level you need that mentality. I wouldn't like to play against him. I have never been a defender but I can imagine that they don't enjoy it. He's so mobile, so intuitive and is always sharp and proactive to play in any moment and any phase of the game and he's a real threat."

When asked if Jesus can maintain his level of performance, Arteta stated, "That’s what we are getting off because I think he’s played 18 starts in the last two seasons and we are going to demand him to start a lot of games, so we have to manage that load and the way that we train is different. We have to be on top of that and hopefully we are."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
gabriel jesus arsenal english premier league leicester leicester city + 3 more
gabriel jesus arsenal english premier league leicester leicester city + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out