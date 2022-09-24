India goalie PR Sreejesh takes dig at IndiGo after being charged ₹1500 extra to carry ‘goalkeeper baggage’

Irked by the services of IndiGo, Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh took a dig at the airline company for charging him extra money to carry his goalkeeping baggage. The veteran hockey player vented his frustration in a sarcastic tweet, also using the hashtag loot.

"FIH allow me to play with a 41 inch hockey stick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch. What to do? Pay extra ₹1,500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage," the tweet read, which took no time go viral on the internet.

Taking note of the complaint, IndiGo instantly responded back to the tweet, regretting the inconvenience caused to the hockey stalwart. “Thank you for meeting with us. We regret the inconvenience caused and hope we were able to make you understand the situation. We are extremely proud of your sporting achievements and look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon,” the airline company tweeted with a photo of Sreejesh along with their staffs.

Thank you for meeting with us. We regret the inconvenience caused and hope we were able to make you understand the situation. We are extremely proud of your sporting achievements and look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon. ~Team IndiGo pic.twitter.com/0oteE7pBFZ — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 24, 2022

Sreejesh was recently nominated for the FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2021-22. The goalkeeper was also named the 'World Games Athlete of the Year 2021' for his spectacular performance at the Olympics and became the second Indian player to receive this award.

