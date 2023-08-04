India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: In-form IND look to prevent defensive errors against JPN

India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India will be aiming to build on their opening win, when they take on Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. The hosts began their campaign on a dominating note with a 7-2 victory, courtesy of braces from Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a goal each. On the other hand, Japan lost the tournament opener against South Korea, crashing to a 1-2 defeat. They had a 1-0 lead in the first-half, but conceded twice in the second-half.

India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs JPN Latest Updates(PTI)