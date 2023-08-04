Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: In-form IND look to prevent defensive errors against JPN
Live

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: In-form IND look to prevent defensive errors against JPN

Aug 04, 2023 05:52 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs JPN hockey match, in Chennai.

India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India will be aiming to build on their opening win, when they take on Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. The hosts began their campaign on a dominating note with a 7-2 victory, courtesy of braces from Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a goal each. On the other hand, Japan lost the tournament opener against South Korea, crashing to a 1-2 defeat. They had a 1-0 lead in the first-half, but conceded twice in the second-half.

India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs JPN Latest Updates
India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs JPN Latest Updates(PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2023 05:51 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Recap of IND's opener

    India thrashed China 7-2 in their opener, on Thursday. India took a early 2-0 lead in the first quarter after a quick brace from captain Harmanpreet, who converted back-to-back penalty corners. Meanwhile, Sukhjeet made it 3-0 to end the first quarter. Akashdeep scored early in the second quarter to make it 4-0, but Wenhui took advantage of a defensive lapse as China staged a comeback to make it 1-4. But Varun had other plans and converted a penalty corner to make it 5-1 for India.

    China found another goal through Jiesheng Gao to make it 5-2 in the second quarter. Varun scored once again in the end of the second quarter to make it 6-2 for the home side. In the third quarter, Mandeep deflected a dragflick and India took a 7-2 lead. India had few more chances in the final quarter but some good saves by China's goalkeeper saw the match end with a 7-2 scoreline.

  • Aug 04, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Squads

    India: RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

    Japan: Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Kirishita, Yamato Kawahara, Kitagawa, Yuma Nagai, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukunda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe.

  • Aug 04, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches, with India leading 27-3 against Japan and one game ended as a draw.

  • Aug 04, 2023 05:05 PM IST

    India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Asian Champions Trophy fixture between hosts India and Japan. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india men's hockey team hockey india

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: In-form IND face winless JPN

hockey
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 05:52 PM IST

India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs JPN hockey match, in Chennai.

Live India vs Japan Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs JPN Latest Updates(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Champions Trophy: India cruise past China as tougher challenges await

The Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit eased into the Asian Champions Trophy with a 7-2 win in their opener

Players of the Indian men's hockey team (blue) after winning a match against China during Asian Champions Trophy 2023(PTI)
hockey
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 08:21 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

Asian test for India ahead of Asian Games

The six-team Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Chennai will be a prelude to India’s quest for gold in Hangzhou to seal direct qualification for Paris Olympics

Indian Men's Hockey Team captain Harmanpreet Singh with the team's head coach Craig Fulton after a press conference (PTI)
hockey
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 07:53 AM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy live streaming: When and where to watch

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming: The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 3, at 8:30 PM IST.

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming(Getty Images)
hockey
Published on Aug 02, 2023 07:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India to travel to Pakistan for Oly. qualifiers if they fail in Hangzhou: Tirkey

The team winning the continental event gold shall receive direct berth in the quadrennial extravaganza as per rule

Indian hockey team during the FIH Pro League earlier this year(FIH)
hockey
Published on Aug 02, 2023 07:28 PM IST
PTI |

Pakistan hockey team enters India via Attari-Wagah border

The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on August 9.

Pakistan hockey team enters India
hockey
Published on Aug 01, 2023 02:30 PM IST
PTI |

India women seal 3-0 win vs Spain to win Spanish Federation hockey tournament

India defeated Spain 3-0 to win the Spanish Federation hockey tournament.

India Women defeated Spain to win the Spanish Federation hockey tournament.
hockey
Published on Jul 30, 2023 06:46 PM IST
PTI |

Lalremsiami hat-trick helps India hammer England

Lalremsiami scored a glorious hat-trick as the India women's hockey team sealed a 3-0 win vs England.

India player Lalremsiami in action.(Image Courtesy:Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Jul 29, 2023 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

India men's hockey team draws against England, fail to make final

The result means that India failed to make the final of the four-team event after losing 1-2 to hosts Spain and drawing 1-1 against Netherlands earlier.

The Indian hockey team failed to make the final.(Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Jul 28, 2023 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

India draw 1-1 with England in Spain, fail to make final

While Sam Ward scored an early goal for England in the fifth minute, India bounced back to level the scores in the 29th minute through Harmanpreet Singh.

Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser for India(Hockey India)
hockey
Updated on Jul 28, 2023 10:32 PM IST
PTI |

Pakistan hockey team gets NOC for Asian Champions Trophy, to reach India Tuesday

Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Haider Hussain confirmed on Friday that the Sports Board has got the NOC from the ministry of interior.

File photo of Pakistan hockey team in action(File)
hockey
Published on Jul 28, 2023 09:54 PM IST
PTI |

Indian men's team plays out 1-1 draw with Netherlands

India had lost to hosts Spain in their opening game, but they bounced back on Wednesday with an impressive performance.

Harmanpreet Singh scored India's only goal in the 12th minute(File)
hockey
Published on Jul 27, 2023 10:12 AM IST
PTI |

India men's hockey team goes down fighting against Spain

Spain took an early lead through Pau Cunill (11’). Joaquin Menini then increased the lead (33'). For India, captain Harmanpreet Singh (59’) netted the goal.

India men's hockey team fights it out against Spain
hockey
Published on Jul 26, 2023 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Lalit among forwards left out as India name squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the team with Hardik Singh as his deputy.

Veteran PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been named as the team's goalkeepers(Hockey India)
hockey
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 01:53 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ranchi likely to host Women's Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian women’s hockey team has won the event only once (2016) out of six editions.

The Indian Women's Hockey team.(Hockey India)
hockey
Published on Jul 13, 2023 07:51 PM IST
BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out