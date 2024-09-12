India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Mighty IND seek 4th win in a row
India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: South Korea are looking to strengthen their semi-final prospects but they now face the might of the Indian team, who have been sailing above the rest of the competition and are seeking their fourth win on the trot. India have already scored 16 goals and conceded just twice in the three matches they have played thus far.
South Korea are second in the standings but India are so far away at the top that it would be a surprise if the former manage to challenge the Olympic bronze-medallists today. Before the 8-1 hiding of Malaysia, India beat Japan 5-1 and China 3-0 in their opening game. Korea, on the other hand, started their tournament with a high-scoring 5-5 draw against Japan. This was followed by a 2-2 draw against Pakistan and they beat China 3-2 to record their first win of the tournament in the previous game.
Rajkumar Pal (3', 25', 33') scored a hat-trick against Malaysia while, Araijeet Singh Hundal (6', 39') scorred a brace. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (22'), Jugraj Singh (7') and Uttam Singh (40') were also on the scoresheet. Before that, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh led the scoring charts for India in the first two matches.
The bronze medallists have thus been firing on all cylinders in attack and this coupled with a very strong defence have made them look head and shoulders above the rest of the competition thus far in this tournament. This will be their 61st match against South Korea and they lead the head-to-head 37-11, with 12 matches ending in draws. The last match between the two sides was at the Hangzhou Asian Games where India beat South Korea 5-3.
India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Goalkeepers: Kim Jaehan, Oh Daewon
Outfielders: Yang Jihun, Park Geonwoo, Park Cheoleon, Oh Seyong, Lee Jungjun, Lee Hyeseyung, Lee Gangsan, Kong Yoonh, Kim Sumghyun, Kim Minkwon, Kim Junghoo, Kim Hyeonhong, Jung Hyunho, Hyun Jigwang, Cheon Min Su, Bae Soung Min, Bae Jongsuk
India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Outfielders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit; Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen; Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh
India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: This will be the 61st time that India face South Korea in an international hockey match. The first time they played each other was at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, where India beat South Korea 2-1. India lead the head-to-head record 37-11, with 12 matches ending in draws. The last match between the two sides was at the Hangzhou Asian Games where India beat South Korea 5-3.
India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: It's not been 24 hours since India thrashed Malaysia 8-1 and we are now building up for their next match, this time against South Korea. The bronze medallists have looked almost invincible thus far and so it will be a surprise if they are put under any kind of pressure consistently today. Stay tuned for more updates!