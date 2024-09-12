India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Mighty IND seek 4th win in a row

India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: India have thus far justified their tag of being the runaway favourites in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy with aplomb and they are now seeking their fourth consecutive win as they face South Korea on Thursday. India come into the match having thrashed Malaysia 8-1 just about 24 hours earlier....Read More

South Korea are second in the standings but India are so far away at the top that it would be a surprise if the former manage to challenge the Olympic bronze-medallists today. Before the 8-1 hiding of Malaysia, India beat Japan 5-1 and China 3-0 in their opening game. Korea, on the other hand, started their tournament with a high-scoring 5-5 draw against Japan. This was followed by a 2-2 draw against Pakistan and they beat China 3-2 to record their first win of the tournament in the previous game.

Rajkumar Pal (3', 25', 33') scored a hat-trick against Malaysia while, Araijeet Singh Hundal (6', 39') scorred a brace. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (22'), Jugraj Singh (7') and Uttam Singh (40') were also on the scoresheet. Before that, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh led the scoring charts for India in the first two matches.

The bronze medallists have thus been firing on all cylinders in attack and this coupled with a very strong defence have made them look head and shoulders above the rest of the competition thus far in this tournament. This will be their 61st match against South Korea and they lead the head-to-head 37-11, with 12 matches ending in draws. The last match between the two sides was at the Hangzhou Asian Games where India beat South Korea 5-3.