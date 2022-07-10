India vs Spain Live Streaming Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ESP

India’s women’s hockey team made it through to the crossover stage of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2022, and will now prepare to face off against joint-hosts Spain on their home turf, with a spot in the quarterfinals against powerhouses Australia on the line.

India finished third in pool B, despite losing to New Zealand 4-3 in their final match. They finished level on two points with China, but keeping the loss narrow was significant, with qualification based on goal difference. Gurjit Kaur’s last-minute penalty corner conversion pulled India back to -1 GD, while China were stuck on -2 having earlier lost to England.

Spain qualified second in pool C, beating South Korea and Canada but losing to Argentina. The match will be played in the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, on the outskirts of Barcelona. India will be hoping a strong performance will lead to their first win of the tournament, and a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the absence of Rani Rampal, India are being led by goalkeeper Savita Punia. It is a very significant contest between the two teams currently ranked number 7 and 9 in the world, but India will look to upset those odds.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Spain Women’s Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Spain Women’s Hockey World Cup match will begin at 1:00 AM IST, on Monday (July 11), or 9:30 PM local time.

Where will India vs Spain Women’s Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Spain Women’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa, Spain.

Which channel can I watch India vs Spain Women’s Hockey World Cup match live on in India?

The FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will be aired on Star Sports Network.

Where can I stream India vs Spain Women’s Hockey World Cup match live in India?

The FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.

