'Let's see who's faster': Man City star Erling Haaland gets challenged by ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt

German sprinter Alica Schmidt has challenged Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to a race. Apart from his sublime goal-scoring prowess and power-packed physique, Haaland has established himself as one of the fastest footballers on the pitch. So, it is not quite surprising that Schmidt decided to challenge the Norwegian goal-machine. Dubbed as the ‘world’s sexiest athlete,’ Schmidt feels that she can take on Haaland in a race. Schmidt, though, admits that she would find it “more difficult” if the race is around 200 metres. Erling Haaland was challenged by Alica Schmidt to feature in a race. (Reuters-Alica Schmidt Instagram )

“Hmm, I don't know - maybe. I think, on 400m, yes. On 200m, it would be more difficult. But I would be happy if the race takes place. I don't know, I have to ask him. But I'm always ready. So, Haaland, if you're ready to race, I would be happy. Let's see who's faster,” Schmidt said during an interaction with Norwegian outlet Dagbladet.

'So, Haaland, if you're ready to race…'

When asked about the possible date of the race, the 24-year-old said, “I don't know, I have to ask him. But I'm always ready.” Then she turned to the camera before adding, “So, Haaland, if you're ready to race, I would be happy. Let's see who's faster!”

Alica Schmidt had previously issued a similar challenge to her fellow countryman and 2014 World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels. Schmidt did not face much trouble in beating the Borussia Dortmund centre-back two years back. According to Daily Mail, Hummels fell to the ground out of breath after the race. Hummels had even reportedly told Schmidt that she “makes it look so easy.”

In 2017, Australian magazine Busted Coverage had called Alica Schmidt the world's sexiest athlete.” Schmidt was part of the German contingent which came second in the 4×400m relay event at the European Athletics U-20 Championships in 2017. Two years later, she occupied the third spot in the same discipline at the European Athletics U-23 Championships. With more than four million followers on Instagram, Schmidt enjoys a massive fan-following on social media. Schmidt had recently achieved a personal best over 400m of 52.18 seconds. Her average is around 17mph over that distance.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland clocked a little over 22mph last season. The 23-year-old left Borussia Dortmund to sign for Premier League champions Manchester City in July last year. Haaland’s brilliance on the field last season helped Manchester City in winning a historic treble. He netted 36 goals in 35 matches during the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. Overall, he has scored 54 goals in 57 appearances for the English giants. Haaland kicked off the ongoing Premier League season on a positive note, having scored two goals in as many games.

