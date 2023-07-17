Home / Sports / 'Manipur is my home': India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah to end violence in her state

'Manipur is my home': India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi, Amit Shah to end violence in her state

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 17, 2023

Mirabai Chanu made the appeal on social media, where she tagged both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “help and save” Manipur.

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in her home state Manipur. The state has witnessed turmoil due to constant conflicts between two ethnic communities – the Meitei and Kuki – since the start of May.

The conflicts, which has stretched for over two months, has claimed the lives of 150 people, while several of houses have been torched.

Chanu made the appeal on social media, where she tagged both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “help and save” Manipur.

"The violence in Manipur is about to enter the third month and peace is yet to be restored. Due to the violence many players in the state are unable to train, education is getting disturbed. Many people have lost their lives, and several houses have been burnt.

“Manipur is my home." She then informed that she is currently in USA preparing for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.

She continued: “Although I'm not in Manipur but I think, watch and wonder when will the violence end. I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to fix the situation, and save the people of Manipur.”

India midfielder Jeakson Singh, who also hails from the same state, urged people to maintain peace and not fight in Manipur after India's win in the SAFF Championship final against Kuwait earlier this month.

If we look at the situation in Manipur, tensions have only escalated in the state since May 3 due to the ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kukis. As per reports, it first took place after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

As per the official record, Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. The tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

