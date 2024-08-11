USA edge past China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics medal tally; India finish 71st at the Games

After two weeks of thrilling competition that saw over 10,000 athletes from around the globe vying for glory across 32 sports, the United States emerged as the top nation on the medal table at the Paris Olympics. However, their triumph was not without its share of drama. USA's men's basketball team poses with the gold medal at Paris Olympics(AP)

Heading into the final day of the Games, the US trailed China by a single gold medal, with China sitting atop the standings at 39 golds to the Americans’ 38. The stage was set for a nail-biting finish, with the outcome of several key events poised to determine the ultimate winner.

Li Wenwen delivered for China by securing gold in the women’s +81kg weightlifting event, adding a 40th gold for her country.

The US had a glimmer of hope in the form of cyclist Jennifer Valente, the reigning Olympic champion in the omnium. Valente stepped up under pressure, winning gold and narrowing the gap, leaving the US just one gold medal behind China as the Games approached their final event – women’s basketball.

The United States, heavy favourites in women’s basketball – a discipline they have dominated since 1996 – entered the arena with the weight of history on their shoulders. In a dramatic final against hosts France, USA prevailed 67-66 to win an unprecedented eighth successive gold medal.

The gold in women's basketball took USA level on the number of gold with China, but USA finished on top as they had more silver medals to their name. While the USA clinched 44 silver medals, China won 27.

Hosts France finished fifth in the medal tally with 16 golds and 63 medals overall.

Here are the final top-5 from Paris Olympics 2024:

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total USA 40 44 42 126 China 40 27 24 91 Japan 20 12 13 45 Australia 18 19 16 53 France 16 25 22 63

India, meanwhile, ended their Olympic campaign on Saturday after wrestler Reetika Hooda, the last remaining athlete from the Indian contingent, bowed out in the quarterfinals.

India finished 71st at the Paris Olympics with a silver and five bronze; however, hopes remain alive for another silver medal to be added to India's tally, with CAS' decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal awaited. Vinesh was disqualified ahead of the gold medal bout in women's 50kg freestyle wrestling due to being found overweight by a mere 100 grams.

If the verdict is announced in favour of Vinesh, India will climb to the 68th spot in the medal tally. It will also level its overall number of medals from the previous Olympics in Tokyo, albeit with a gold.