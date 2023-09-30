News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India in action in athletics, shooting, equestrian; Aditi in pole position
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India in action in athletics, shooting, equestrian; Aditi in pole position

Sep 30, 2023 06:47 AM IST
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India face Pakistan in the squash final and in men's hockey, Mirabai Chanu begins her campaign in weightlifting.

Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India face off with Pakistan in two big contests on Saturday in Hangzhou. The two men's squash teams will vie for gold in the final while later in the day, the two men's hockey teams take each other on in a match that could decide who seals a spot in the semi-final. The Indian men's badminton team face South Korea in the semifinal while Olympic bronze medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain also begins her campaign in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu also enters the fray in women’s 49kg weightlifting. She is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale face Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo and Huang Tsung-hao in tennis mixed doubles finals. India's athletics contingent got their first medal in the form of Kiran Baliyan winning bronze in women's shot put. They will be hoping for more on Saturday with long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar among those being in action. Reigning gold medallist Swapna Barman begins her campaign in women's heptathlon.

India's medal tally:

Gold: 8.

Silver: 12.

Bronze: 13.

  • Sep 30, 2023 06:43 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Personal best for Swapna Barman!

    Impressive showing by Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 2! She gets her personal best with a timing of 13.88 and 995 points. China's Ninali Zheng came first and India's Nandini Agasara was fourth!

  • Sep 30, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Golf - Update

    Aditi Ashok is in pole position in women's individual round 3. She leads the pack with a total of 154 points. Meanwhile, Pranavi Sharath is tied at 13 and Avani Prashant is T16. In women's team round 3, India are third, behind China and Thailand.

  • Sep 30, 2023 06:26 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India in action in shooting, athletics, golf and equestrian

    India are in action now, in shooting, athletics, golf and equestrian! Stay tuned folks!

  • Sep 30, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India's schedule

    Golf

    4:00 am: Anirban Lahiri (T9), Shubhankar Sharma (T21), SSP Chawrasia (T29),Khalin Joshi (T29) in Men's Individual and Team events, Round 3

    4:00 am: Aditi Ashok (T2), Pranavi Sharath (T10) Avani Prashanth (T15) in Women's Individual and Team events, Round 3

    Equestrian

    5:30 am onwards: Eventing Dressage Team and Individual - Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade, Ashish Limaye

    Shooting

    6:30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS

    6:30 am: Men’s Trap-75 qualification (Phase 1) - Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

    6:30 am: Women’s Trap-75 qualification (Phase 1) - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

    Roller Skating

    6:30 am: Women’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race - Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Raj

    7:05 am: Men’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble

    Athletics

    6:35 am: Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin (Group A), Murali Sreeshankar(Group B)

    6:38 am: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara (Heat 2)

    6:45 am onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 1), Nithya Ramraj (Heat 2)

    7:05 am onwards: Men’s 1500m - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Heat 1), Jinson Johnson (Heat 2)

    7:20 am: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

    4:40 pm: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

    5:30 pm: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Mishra and Himanshi Malik (if qualified)

    5:40 pm: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammad Anas Yahiya and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (if qualified)

    5:50 pm: Men’s 10000m Final - Gulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar

    6:35 pm: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

    Bridge

    6:30 am onwards: Men’s team, Women’s team and Mixed team Round Robin 2

    Kurash

    7:00 am onwards (all rounds)

    Men’s 66kg - Keshav

    Women’s 52kg - Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal

    Canoe Sprint

    7:20 am: Men’s Canoe Single 1000m - Niraj Verma (Heat 1)

    7:48 am: Women’s Kayak Double 500m - Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha (Heat 2)

    8:16 am: Men’s Canoe Double 500m - Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem (Heat 1)

    12:45pm: Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal - Niraj Verma (if qualified)

    1:00 pm: Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal - Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha (if qualified)

    1:16 pm: Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal - Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem (if qualified)

    Volleyball

    8:00 am: India vs North Korea, Women’s Pool A match

    Table Tennis

    10:15 am: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar vs Jonghoon Lim/Woojin Jang (South Korea), Men’s Doubles quarterfinal

    11:00 am: Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang(China), Women’s Singles quarterfinal

    4:00 PM: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs TBD, Women’s Doubles quarterfinal

    Tennis

    10:30 am onwards: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang (Chinese Taipei), Mixed Doubles final

    Handball

    11:30 am: India vs Nepal, Women’s Group B match

    Boxing

    12:15 pm: Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (South Korea), Women’s 75kg quarterfinal

    11:30 am: Preeti vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kazakhstan), Women's 54 kg quarterfinal

    1:00 pm: Sachin vs Turki Abuquthailah (Kuwait), Men's 57kg Round of 16

    2:15 pm: Narender vs Iman Ramezanpourdelavar (Iran), Men's +92kg quarterfinal

    6:30 pm: Nishant Dev vs Sewonrets Okazawa, Men's 71kg quarterfinal

    Weightlifting

    12:30 pm: Women’s 49kg - Mirabai Chanu

    4:30 pm: Women’s 55kg - Bindyarani Devi

    Chess

    12:30 pm: Men’s and Women’s Team Round 2

    Squash

    1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan, Men's Team final

    Badminton

    2:30 pm: India vs South Korea, Men’s Team Semifinal

    Diving

    5:00 pm: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Pradeshi

    Hockey

    6:15 pm: India vs Pakistan, Men’s Pool A match

  • Sep 30, 2023 05:17 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou.

ByHT Sports Desk

