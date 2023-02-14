‘If Islam Makhachev and I were in the same weight class…": Alexander Volkanovski's fiery warning after loss in UFC 284

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had beaten featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 284 headliner at RAC Arena in Australia on Saturday. Makhachev won by unanimous decision securing 48-47, 49-46 and 48-47 in total from the three judges after the end of all five rounds. Volkanovski managed to win rounds 3 and 5 but it wasn't enough to claim victory in the epic clash. But despite the win, Makhachev was unable to usurp the featherweight champ from the No.1 spot in the men's pound-for-pound ranking as displayed on the UFC website.

On Monday in an interaction with The MMA Hour, Volkanovski reflected on his defeat at the hands of Mokachev. He claimed that he would squash the lightweight champion if he chose to compete in his divison.

“A lot of people thought I won that fight, I thought I won that fight, and I moved up,” said Volkanovski

“We’re talking about pound-for-pound. Imagine if we were in the same weight class. I don’t want to be that guy, but if he was just a featherweight in my division, I’d squash him. ... It’s a walk in the park. No offense to him, but that’s legit," he added.

Talking further, Volkanovski highlighted the surprise experienced by Makhachev on his own victory. He went on to emphasize on how his opponent wanted a rematch even after winning the clash.

“I think I still proved I’m the better fighter and I’m pound-for-pound No. 1. But that’s not up to me. I think he thought he might have lost,” the featherweight champ said.

“He was even saying, ‘We need to do a rematch’ to his corner when he went back to his corner. He didn’t say loss, but I mean, he thought, ‘We need to do the rematch’ thinking that I was going to get my hand raised. Then he ended up telling people in the media backstage that he wants a rematch anyway. So, he knows. I’m not taking anything away – it was a close fight,” said Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Makhachev lauded Volkanovski and called his opponent a strong guy. He also revealed that he wanted to knock him out but wasn't able to do so.

“I told all media I’m going to try knock him out. I landed many good punches, good knees, but this guy is so strong," Makhachev told reporters.