WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and all other four matches to be played

The blockbuster event of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, February 18. In the yearly extravaganza by WWE, the names of the six wrestlers who would be competing have been finalised. US Champion Austin Theory is set to defend his title in competition with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford.

Here are the five matches which have been officially announced by WWE for the event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

The match offers plenty of excitement for the viewers given that Sami Zayn will be fighting in front of his home crowd. And Roman Reigns might go all guns blazing to embarass his opponent before his home audience.

United States Title Elimination Chamber Match

The main match of the entire extravaganza. It will feature six wrestlers including United States Champion Austin Theory. Among other wrestlers, Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, Johnny Gargano surpassed Baron Corbin and Bronson Reed overpowered Dolph Ziggler to book their spots in the chamber. The other two spots went to Damian Priest who won against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford who overcame Elias on the Feb. 6 edition of Raw.

Elimination Chamber Match to determine challenger to the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania

There will an elimination chamber match featuring only women wrestlers as well. Six superstars namely Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Natalya and Carmella are set to clash in the match. The winner of the contest will earn the right to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor & Rhea Ripley

In a mixed tag team match, Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to wrestle against the duo of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. They will look to avenge their assualt during The Judgement Day by Balor and Ripley.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

The rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will be re-ignited when the two superstars clash on Saturday. Both have a fair share of historical contest as Lashley had overcome Lesnar to win his second WWE Championship at Royal Rumble in 2022. Later, Lesnar had usurped him from the title in the Elimination Chamber match as Lashley was removed from the competition due to concussion protocol.