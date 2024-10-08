Indian Olympic medalist's father demands INR 5 crore, a flat and shooting arena in son's name from Maharashtra govt

Suresh Kusale, the father of shooter Swapnil Kusale, has expressed his disappointment regarding the prize money and benefits his son is receiving from the Maharashtra government following his success at the Olympics this summer. Kolhapur resident Swapnil was one of India’s five individual medallists at the Paris Olympics after his bronze-winning performance in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. (File photo) Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale being welcomed on his arrival, in Pune(PTI)

Speaking to the press in Pune, Suresh Kusale revealed that his son received prize money of ₹2 cr from the government for his bronze medal, and questioned why this mark was significantly lower than that achieved by Haryana athletes: “The Haryana government gives ₹5 crore to its each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives ₹6 crore to a gold medallist, ₹4 crore to silver medallist, ₹2.5 crore to bronze winner),” he quoted to PTI.

Haryana produced 4 of the 5 individual medallists, including Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in men’s javelin, and Manu Bhaker, who took home two bronze medals.

“As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get ₹2 crore,” expanded Suresh Kusale, also pointing out that his son was the state’s first individual medallist in 72 years. “Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil was only the second individual Olympic medal winner from Maharashtra (after wrestler K D Jadhav in 1952) in 72 years?”

He went on to have a go at what he views as an inherent bias against the standing of his son, who is a professional with Indian Railways, and pointed out that he didn’t expect someone with connections to be treated the same way. “Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same if he had been the son of an MLA or a minister?”

Suresh Kusale finished by making a list of demands for his son, in line with what he views as the true value of the medal that Kusale brought home for the nation. “Swapnil should get ₹5 crore as an award, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he could easily commute for practice. Swapnil’s name should be given to the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena,” finished Suresh.

Suresh Kusale follows in the footsteps of shuttler Chirag Shetty, who pointed out that the Maharashtra government was quick to felicitate the T20 Cricket World Cup contingent of the state, including Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, he had received no acknowledgement in his role as India won the prestigious Thomas Cup tournament last year.