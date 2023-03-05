UFC 285 LIVE Updates: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, Who will claim the title?

American MMA fighter Jon Jones squares off against French MMA fighter Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 today. It cannot get any bigger than this!. Jones is returning to the octagon after a three-year hiatus and he has chosen to compete in the heavyweight class for the first time.

Will the former light heavyweight champion Jones create history today? If he wins, he will join the select few who have won titles in two different weight divisons.

Or will Gane be able to forget the drubbing against Francis Ngannou in UFC 270 in January last year? Gane certainly faces a pretty tough challenge as Jones is considered by many experts to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA. The American fighter holds the UFC records for most title fight wins (14), most light heavyweight wins (20) and the longest light heavyweight win streak (13).