Live

UFC 285 LIVE Updates: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, Who will claim the title?

others
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Live Streaming Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: A new heavyweight champion will be crowned today as American MMA fighter Jon Jones takes on French MMA fighter Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane(Twitter/@ciryl_gane)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
American MMA fighter Jon Jones squares off against French MMA fighter Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 today. It cannot get any bigger than this!. Jones is returning to the octagon after a three-year hiatus and he has chosen to compete in the heavyweight class for the first time.

Will the former light heavyweight champion Jones create history today? If he wins, he will join the select few who have won titles in two different weight divisons. 

Or will Gane be able to forget the drubbing against Francis Ngannou in UFC 270 in January last year? Gane certainly faces a pretty tough challenge as Jones is considered by many experts to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA. The American fighter holds the UFC records for most title fight wins (14), most light heavyweight wins (20) and the longest light heavyweight win streak (13).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 05, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    UFC 285: Round 3 of Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner is underway !

    It's still Gamrot who seems to be having the upper hand. He has got Turner pushed into the wall of the cage. Both fighters are looking tired now. They are saving energy and throwing kicks and punches in between.

  • Mar 05, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    UFC 285: Round 1 of Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner is over 

    It was mostly Gamrot doing well in the first round. Turner needs to up his game, he is lagging behind currently.

  • Mar 05, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    UFC 285: Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner match is on now !

    Mateusz Gamrot is locking horns with Jalin Turner in the octagon now. Gamrot had got Turner in a tangle near the walls of the cage.  Gamrot has got Turner's legs tied on the floor now. He is looking great so far.

  • Mar 05, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    UFC 285:  Victory on debut for Bo Nickal !

    Bo Nickal has surpassed Jamie Pickett in the middleweight category. Pickett submitted in the first round, just 2.54 minutes in.

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Check out this video of Jones' training !

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Who has trained Jones for the high-voltage fight?

    Jon Jones underwent training from heavyweight star Walt Harris. He has gained considerable weight for his heavyweight debut.

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Tweet from Ciryl Gane

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: All stats of the two stars!

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Islam Makhachev picks Gane to win !

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:13 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Message for Jones from NFL star Arthur Jones

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Check out Jones' video of visiting the venue.

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Head-to-Head stats of both superstars !

  • Mar 05, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Check out the odds of the match here

  • Mar 05, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Here is what Gane said one day ago!

  • Mar 05, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Here is what Jones said one day ago !

  • Mar 05, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Gane picks toughest fighter between Jones and Francis Ngannou

    "The biggest challenge is going to be to manage this guy [Jones] because he's well-rounded, he has a lot of strengths... He's probably the biggest test I have in my life, for sure," said Gane.

    [Bigger than the test against Francis Ngannou?] Yeah... He's a G.O.A.T., he's a legend... I want to beat this guy for this, to prove I can do it, and to prove I'm also the best guy on this planet... I want to surprise, I want to shock the world," he added.

  • Mar 05, 2023 07:40 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: Uphill task for Ciryl Gane!

    Ciryl Gane certainly faces a pretty tough challenge as Jon Jones is considered by many experts to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA. The American fighter holds the UFC records for most title fight wins (14), most light heavyweight wins (20) and the longest light heavyweight win streak (13).

  • Mar 05, 2023 07:31 AM IST

    Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285: The high-voltage fight is here!

    Welcome to the live coverage of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285 main event. The much-awaited fight between the two superstars is here. Who will be crowned the heavyweight champion today? 

