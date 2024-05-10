Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena at Doha Diamond League: When and where to watch on live television, online

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as the reigning Olympic and world javelin champion will be beginning his season at the Doha Diamond League 2024, scheduled for Friday at the Qatar Sports Club. He will be joined by fellow countryman Kishore Jena, who will also be making his Diamond League debut. Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena will be in action.(PTI)

Both athletes have already sealed Paris Olympic quotas. They last competed at the 203 Hangzhou Asian Games, where Jena bagged silver and Neeraj got gold. Neeraj is the only Indian athlete in history to become a Diamond League champion, having done it in Zurich in 2022. He lost the title last year to Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch. Vadlejch is in the entry list this year too, and bagged silver in Tokyo 2020.

Neeraj will be looking to get past the 90m barrier. "I’ve been training well; I’ve also had some good throwing sessions coming into this event," he said.

"I am in form, but, I don’t know...there are three throwers over 90m. I’m still not there," he added.

Vadlejch has a personal best of 90.88m. Meanwhile, Anderson Peters has a personal best of 93.07 and Julius Yego boasts 92.72m. "I’m stuck between 88 and 90m. But I really want to break this barrier. Maybe tomorrow, it will be good," Chopra said.

When will Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller begin?

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller is scheduled for Friday (May 10), from 10:12 PM IST.

Where will Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller take place?

Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller will take place at the Qatar Sports Club.

Where will the live broadcast of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller be available on television in India?

In India, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller will be broadcasted live on television via Sports18 network.

Where will Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller be live streamed in India?

The Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's Doha Diamond League 2024 thriller will be live streamed via JioCinema.