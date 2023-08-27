World Athletics Championship live streaming details: Where to watch Neeraj Chopra javelin, men's 4x400m relay finals

World Athletics Championship live streaming details: After making an impressive start in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will hope for another stellar show in the final round of the men's javelin throw, which is scheduled to be played later in the night. World Athletics 2023 live streaming: Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin final(AP)

Neeraj had qualified for the final round with a monstrous 88.77m throw in his first attempt, which also helped him qualify for the Paris Olympics. On Sunday the Indian javelin star will hope to add another gold to his already decorated CV, which also include gold medals at the Olympics, Asian, and Commonwealth Games.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Weber are Neeraj's main competitiors in the final round. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has come out of nowhere to be a contender for the gold and to renew his rivalry with Chopra.

Nadeem, who has breached the 90m mark previously, qualified for the final at second place behind Neeraj with a best of 86.79m. The 26-year-old Pakistani came straight to the showpiece without competing any top event after an elbow surgery in June.

Apart from Neeraj, DP Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) will also be in the fray. This is the first time three Indians have qualified for the final of an individual event at World Athletics Championship.

Here are all the details about Indians in action at World Athletics Championships:

Where is the World Athletics Championships taking place?

The World Athletics Championships is taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

What time will the events on Day 9 at the World Athletics Championships start?

Indians will be in action at the men's javelin finals, women's steeplechase final, and men's relay final.

The men's javelin throw final will take place around 11:45 pm IST on December 27, which will feature Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena.

Parul Chaudhary's steeplechase final will begin at 12:35 am IST on August 28 and the men's relay final will take place at 1:07 am IST.

Where can I watch the events on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships?

The events on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships will telecast live on Sports18.

Where can I live stream the events on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships?

The events on Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships will live stream on the Jio Cinema app.

