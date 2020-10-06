e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sports / Pillay says under Rani, Savita, Indian women’s hockey can create history in Tokyo

Pillay says under Rani, Savita, Indian women’s hockey can create history in Tokyo

Rani had led India to the podium at the 2018 Asian Games and also guided the team to Olympics for the second successive time.

sports Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_1_2019_000182B)
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI6_1_2019_000182B)(PTI)
         

Legendary Dhanraj Pillay believes with Rani Rampal at the helm and Savita Punia under the bar, the Indian women’s hockey team has the ability to spring a surprise in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.”We have one of the best captains in Rani. I think Rani and goalkeeper Savita can take the team to a podium finish. The team is working really hard, preparing for the Olympics and I am confident of a good show,” Pillay said on ‘In The Sportlight’ show hosted by paddler Mudit Dani.

Rani had led India to the podium at the 2018 Asian Games and also guided the team to Olympics for the second successive time.Savita, who is one of the most experienced players in the team, has also played a crucial role in the Olympic Qualifier.A four-time Olympian, Pillay also believes hockey has come a long way, especially when it comes to stamina and physical abilities.

“What hockey I played and what these players have been playing for the last 10-15 years, there is no match. The current players are playing based on their fitness abilities. “Fitness has changed Indian hockey and also the players are very serious about their physique and endurance abilities,” he said.

“Today the Indian team can be compared with Australia or Netherlands or Germany. They can give a tough fight to any team in the world,” added Pillay.

top news
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Farm bills protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
Farm bills protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In