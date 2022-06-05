14th French Open, 22nd Grand Slam: List of all records Rafael Nadal scripted with record-extending haul at Roland Garros

In the battle between the master and apprentice, Rafael Nadal showed no mercy to 23-year-old Casper Ruud, who was playing his maiden Grand Slam final, as he eased to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on a sun-kissed court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros to add another chapter into his legacy. Nadal claimed a fantastic 14 at the French Open, exactly 17 years after his maiden haul at the venue and extended his tally in the all-time Grand Slam list to an unprecedented 22nd trophy.

"I have to follow with my team, my family, everybody. It is completely amazing, the things that are happening this year. I can thank you very very much for all the things you are doing with me and did over all of the years. Without you none of this would be possible. For me personally it is very tough to describe the feelings that I have, it’s something I never believed I would be here at 36 being competitive, one more final. it means everything to keep going," he said after his win.

Here are all the list of records Rafael Nadal scripted with record-extending haul at French Open…

14-0 Nadal stays perfect in French Open final with his straight-set win on Sunday. None of his finals have gone into the fifth set.

14 Nadal's title tally at the Roland Garros remains the highest by a player in men's singles and stands five more than the next best - Novak Djokovic's 9 at Australian Open.

36 years Nadal became the oldest ever champion in French Open, surpassing compatriot Andres Gimeno, 34, in 1972. Overall, he stands third after Ken Rosewall (37 years, 1 month and 24 days at the time of his 1972 Australian Open haul), Federer (36 years, 5 months and 7 days at the time of his 2018 Australian Open win) and Rosewall (36 years, 4 months and 5 days at the time of his 1971 Australian Open victory).

22 With that French Open win, he now stands two clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list. In fact, Nadal's 14 titles at the Roland Garros itself can take the fourth spot in the list alongside Pete Sampras' career Slam tally.

92 Nadal has consolidated his spot in the list of most tour-level wins in Open Era. Jimmy Connor stands atop with 109 wins, followed by Federer's 103 and Ivan Lendl's 94. Djokovic stands fifth with 87 titles.

6 The 36-year-old for the first time in his career won the first two Grand Slams in a calendar year. He was earlier stopped by Robin Soderling in 2009, the year of his maiden Australian Open haul, in the fourth round of the French Open. Bjorn Borg bagged it thrice in his career - 1978, 1979, 1980 while Djokovic did it twice (2016 and 2021). The others include Jim Courier (1992), Mats Wilander (1988) and Rod Laver (1969).

8 Nadal equals Djokovic for the most Grand Slams won after the age of 30. Federer stands second tied alongside Laver and Rosewall with four each.

