Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Sinner has momentum, but its Alacraz's arena
- 34 Mins agoDjokovic's withdrawal
- 39 Mins ago Sinner on top
- 43 Mins ago Djokovic undergoes succesful knee surgery
- 48 Mins ago Sinner's route to finals
- 2 Mins ago Alcaraz's path to Roland Garros semis
- 5 Mins ago Injury concerns?
- 20 Mins ago Head-to-head
- 27 Mins ago What did Alcaraz say?
- 18 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: At one point there were even doubts about whether Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner would at all be part of the 2024 edition of the French Open. Both players missed the Italian Open due to their respective injuries - Sinner with a hip problem and Alcaraz with a forearm issue. And upon their return, there were concerns about whether they could bring their A-game to the Parisian clay. But, after almost a fortnight of riveting action at the Roland Garros, here they are, on the cusp of making the final at the French Open....Read More
Sinner, who is all set to become the new world No. 1 irrespective of the result on Friday, has lost just one set en route to the semis, which included a stunning performance against 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov. The 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) win certainly underlined his credentials to be a title challenger in Paris. Moreover, he has the momentum, having won his maiden Slam in 2024 - Australian Open - followed by a Miami Open haul and a run to the Monte-Carlos semis.
But this is Alcaraz's arena and the Spaniard will be feeling confident about his game after a dominating 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters. Although Alcaraz may not have had a impressive 2024 so far, where he has only won the Indian Wells Masters, he has a record of consecutive quarterfinal appearances in French Open and is now aiming for a maiden Slam final since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2023.
Overall, they met eight times on the ATP tour and the two friends share a 4-4 record. They also split two major meetings, both in 2022, at Wimbledon (Sinner) and the US Open (Alcaraz), and have met just once on clay, when Sinner won a three-set final in Umag that same year.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Djokovic's withdrawal
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: With Djokovic's withdrawal, Sinner got his top spot in the ATP Rankings, becoming the first-ever Italian player to achieve the feat.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Sinner on top
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: With Djokovic's withdrawal, Sinner got his top spot in the ATP Rankings, becoming the first-ever Italian player to achieve the feat.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Djokovic undergoes succesful knee surgery
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Djokovic announced on Thursday that he underwent successful completion of his surgery on his knee which also caused him to pull out from Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Sinner's route to finals
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: 1st rd: bt J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Sebastian Korda (USA x27) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
4th rd: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
QF: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Alcaraz's path to Roland Garros semis
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: 1st rd: bt J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Sebastian Korda (USA x27) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
4th rd: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x21) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
QF: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Injury concerns?
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Alcaraz reached Paris with some issues on his right forearm. Meanwhine, Sinner is dealing with a hip injury. Despite their issues, the pair have looked in good form at Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Head-to-head
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: In terms of head-to-head, both players are level at 4-4. Alcaraz has won two Grand Slam titles and is also a former World No. 1. Meanwhile, Sinner won the Australian Open in January and will climb to No. 1 next week.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: What did Alcaraz say?
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Ahead of the match, Alcaraz said, "I think everybody wants to watch this match. When the draw came out, I think everybody wanted Jannik on my side, playing the semi-final. I think it's going to be great for tennis and for the fans."
"You have to run like it is a marathon, you know, side-to-side. Everything he does, he does it perfectly. The way that he hits the ball is unbelievable. I love this kind of challenge, to have a really difficult battle against him. I love to find solutions, to find a way to beat him... I think those situations are great for tennis, when you have to try to find the right way," he added.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's singles semifinal match of the French Open 2024 where Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner. Stay tuned for more updates!