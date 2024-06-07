Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: Sinner has momentum, but its Alacraz's arena

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 semifinal Live Updates: At one point there were even doubts about whether Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner would at all be part of the 2024 edition of the French Open. Both players missed the Italian Open due to their respective injuries - Sinner with a hip problem and Alcaraz with a forearm issue. And upon their return, there were concerns about whether they could bring their A-game to the Parisian clay. But, after almost a fortnight of riveting action at the Roland Garros, here they are, on the cusp of making the final at the French Open....Read More

Sinner, who is all set to become the new world No. 1 irrespective of the result on Friday, has lost just one set en route to the semis, which included a stunning performance against 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov. The 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) win certainly underlined his credentials to be a title challenger in Paris. Moreover, he has the momentum, having won his maiden Slam in 2024 - Australian Open - followed by a Miami Open haul and a run to the Monte-Carlos semis.

But this is Alcaraz's arena and the Spaniard will be feeling confident about his game after a dominating 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters. Although Alcaraz may not have had a impressive 2024 so far, where he has only won the Indian Wells Masters, he has a record of consecutive quarterfinal appearances in French Open and is now aiming for a maiden Slam final since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2023.

Overall, they met eight times on the ATP tour and the two friends share a 4-4 record. They also split two major meetings, both in 2022, at Wimbledon (Sinner) and the US Open (Alcaraz), and have met just once on clay, when Sinner won a three-set final in Umag that same year.