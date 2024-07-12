Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

Battling for a place in the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will go full throttle in their semi-final fixture at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Friday. Last year, the pair faced each other in the semis and Alcaraz dropped only nine games en route to his win over Medvedev. Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz.(AP)

But Alcaraz has decided to take a cautious approach. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "[Medvedev] is a really great player."

"The same semi-final as last year and hopefully I'm going to get the same result. He just beat Jannik Sinner, the best player right now, so I know he is in really good shape. I have to play my best. I have to believe in myself and try to keep going if I want to beat him. It is going to be a difficult one, but I am going to enjoy it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian said, ""I have to serve better. That is still the most important thing on grass. You serve aces, you serve on the line, you are less in trouble, and you feel better. That is where you can put pressure on his serve."

"He (Alcaraz) is a tough player. He can hit strong. He can slice. He can dropshot. He can volley. He knows how to play tennis. Just need to be at my best, like kind of how [I played against Sinner] and try to win," he added.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details-

When will the Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final take place?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final will take place on Friday (July 12), 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final take place?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final will take place at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Where will the live telecast of the Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final be available in India?

In India, the live telecast of Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final live streamed in India?

In India, the Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2024 men's singles semi-final will be live streamed via Hotstar.