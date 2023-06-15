'I've desire to step on court for last time at US Open': 34-year-old Grand Slam champion reveals retirement wish

Argentinian tennis star Juan Martin del Potro has revealed that there is an instinct within him to return to competing on the ATP tour, specifically mentioning the US Open, where he won the title in 2009 in one of the more stirring and iconic upsets in a major final in recent history. Rafael Nadal (L) with Juan Martin Del Potro at Wimbledon 2018(Getty)

Del Potro, who also won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics along with bronze in London 2012, enjoyed a very successful career on tour, rising as high as world number 4. In a 35-major stretch between 2005 and 2014, he was the only player not part of the ‘big 4’ to win a grand slam title. He also established himself as one of the most well-liked players on the tour.

Del Potro was blessed with perhaps the most devastating forehand in all of tennis, a tool he could use to damage even the most staunch of defences, packed with spin and power. However, his career also had its fair share of what-ifs. Consistent wrist injuries hampered his career and could not withstand his powerful game, and surgery on his left wrist in 2014 took over two years away from his career. When he was fit, he showed his quality and ability as one of the best players on tour, capable of being a regular in the top 5, going on to reach to 2018 US Open final as well.

Del Potro hinted at his retirement last season, and played what could have been his final tournament at his home open in Buenos Aires. In the past year, Del Potro has spoken out about his struggles with potential retirement, and how he is needled by the constant desire to return to the competitive lifestyle of the last two decades of his life.

Speaking to Argentinian publication Panginal12, Del Potro opened up again about how he would love to return to competing on the tour once again, but how his injuries and health provided a constant roadblock to that wish.

“With the US Open I have an internal desire that is to step on the court for the last time and play a worthy game,” said Del Potro. “My health sends me messages that are not compatible with that desire. If in a month the body tells me that I can't do it, that I choose another way to close my career, I'm going to listen to it. But every day I get up to fulfill my wish until I have to make an announcement.”

Del Potro, nicknamed the Tower of Tandil for his size and intimidating presence on the tennis court, is very well-loved in his home country, where tennis continues to be a popular sport. He led Argentina to two Davis Cup finals, winning one in 2016. His last competitive match, against compatriot Federico Delbonis, saw him leave the court clearly emotional, struggling with movement due to knee surgeries.

Tennis fans would certainly love to see Del Potro returning for one last farewell tournament at his most successful grand slam. A career cut short and not enjoyed to its fullest because of injuries, the Argentinian remains a fan-favourite, and would certainly be welcomed back with open arms at any event on the tour.

