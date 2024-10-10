Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis, ends illustrious career with 22 Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal, one of tennis’ all-time greats, has announced his retirement from the sport, drawing the curtain on a storied career that saw him capture 22 Grand Slam titles. The Spanish legend shared the news via a heartfelt video on social media, expressing his gratitude for the support throughout his career. Rafael Nadal reacts waves after the men's doubles quarter-final tennis competition at the Roland Garros stadium(AP)

Known for his unmatched grit and tenacity on the court, Nadal leaves behind a legacy of dominance, particularly on clay, where he reigned supreme at the French Open, securing a record 14 titles.

Nadal's final tournament will be the Davis Cup finals this November in Malaga, marking a fitting conclusion to his illustrious journey. Spain will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals between 19 and 21 November, with Nadal being added to the squad after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the group stage.

It will be his first appearance on the court since the Paris Olympics earlier this year, a symbolic return to the competition where one of his earliest career highlights occurred. In 2004, a young Nadal played a key role in helping Spain secure the Davis Cup title, an experience he fondly referenced in his retirement announcement.

“I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make," Nadal began in the video he posted.

“But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

“But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004."

Nadal thanked his rivals and fans for their unwavering support throughout his career, stating that he is content with the decision to call time on his career.

“I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport: my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals. I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true.

“I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”