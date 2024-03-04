Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: Returning Rafa faces Wimbledon champ in legend vs prodigy clash
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: Netflix's expansion into live sports continues, with the online streaming service all set to host the blockbuster cross-generational battle in Las Vegas where 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal will be taking on reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in a clash labelled as 'legend vs prodigy'. The match is not part of an ATP event, an rather an exhibition tie, which is being held inside an arena at Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This will be Nadal's first appearance since incurring a fresh hip injury at the Brisbane International earlier in January this year, while Alcaraz will be featuring in a match since that heartbreaking injury walkover at the Rio opener last month. Both the players are gearing up for the Indian Wells that begins next week.
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: Is it an ATP-approved event?
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: No. Hence, the winner will not be allotted any points which would help them in their ATP rankings. It's only an exhibition match.
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: What is the Netflix Slam?
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: It's a first-of-its-kind exhibition match. It's not a Slam. This live-streamed clash between 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and world No. 2 Alcaraz is an exhibition match. Netflix - the ones behind the tennis reality series Break Point, who also put together Drive to Survive - is aiming to put on a spectacle for a show in Las Vegas with this 'legend vs prodigy' clash.
Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz, The Netflix Slam Live: Rafa and Alcaraz get a quick practice before the epic clash
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of The Netflix Slam in Las Vegas where Rafael Nadal will take on Carlos Alcaraz. Stay tuned for more updates!