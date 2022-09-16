'Roger, it's hard to see this day...': Djokovic's emotional tribute for Roger Federer after Swiss great's retirement

Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a rich tribute to Swiss great Roger Federer as the latter announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday. Federer took to his official social media profiles to confirm the decision of his retirement, stating that the next week's Laver Cup would be his final competitive appearance in the sport. Federer and Djokovic have shared a long-lasting rivalry on the court, with the latter finishing with a 27-23 lead over the Swiss tennis great in 50 matches.

Taking to his official Instagram profile, Djokovic wrote that it is “hard” for him to come to terms with Federer's retirement, adding that the Swiss great's career “set the tone for” excellence.

"Roger it's hard to see this day and put into words all that we've shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on," Djokovic wrote.

“Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It's an honor to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come,” he further said.

Djokovic will team up with Federer in the Laver Cup as the duo, alongside Rafael Nadal and other tennis stars will represent Team Europe.

“I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London,” wrote Djokovic.

Federer, who redefined the sport with his artistry and grace and collected 20 Grand Slam titles, announced on Thursday that injury issues in the last few years meant that he would call time on his glittering career at the men's team event in Laver Cup.

