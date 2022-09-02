Home / Sports / Tennis / 'Thought I broke my nose. It was a shock': Nadal makes revelation on freak racket injury during US Open tie - Watch

'Thought I broke my nose. It was a shock': Nadal makes revelation on freak racket injury during US Open tie - Watch

tennis
Published on Sep 02, 2022 04:20 PM IST

After the win, Nadal opened up on the injury, revealing that initially he had felt that he had broken his nose.

Rafael Nadal makes revelation on freak racket injury
Rafael Nadal makes revelation on freak racket injury
ByHT Sports Desk

Bouncing back from a set down in his second-round match against Fabio Fognini at the US Open 2022, Rafael Nadal was cruising through the fourth set with a 3-0 lead on Arthurs Ashe Stadium when suddenly he incurred a freak injury on his nose with the racket. He had to take a medical timeout as the injury left his nose bloodied, but recovered to complete the match with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win. After the win, Nadal opened up on the injury, revealing that initially he had felt that he had broken his nose.

It was during the fourth game of the fourth set when Nadal looked to play the return. But the racket ricocheted off the court and hit him straight on his nose leaving a cut on the bridge of his nose. The racket immediately fell off his hand as he walked towards his bench and laid down on the floor before being attended by the medical team.

ALSO READ: Watch: Nick Kyrgios spits at his own box in 'disgraceful' US Open act, slapped with biggest fine

Speaking to the press after the match, Nadal revealed that he had felt a bit dizzy after being hit and added that he feels that the nose "getting bigger and bigger", before joking that he deserved that for making a poor start to the match where he lost the first set and was 2-4 down in the second set.

"No, we don't need to create a story. It was just a strong hit. In the beginning, I thought I had broken my nose because it was a shock at the beginning. It was very painful. I lost a little bit then - I don't know how to say in English - but a little bit the feeling of my head," Nadal said at his post-match news conference.

"It's about being a little bit out of the world. I don't know, seems like it is not broken. I am not sure yet. I don't know. I think it's getting bigger and bigger. No, that's just a shock, some way I deserved to play that bad for a while (laughter). No, is joking. Things that happen sometimes, yeah," Nadal added.

Nadal will next face Richard Gasquet in the third round, whom he leads 17-0 in ATP head-to-head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rafael nadal us open
rafael nadal us open

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out