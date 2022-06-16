Watch: Kyrgios smashes racquet, argues with umpire in fiery meltdown before defeating Tstitsipas

Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday defeated world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 at the ATP 500 Halle Open to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition. Kyrgios reached a second successive last-eight after also making the last eight in Stuttgart five days ago. Tsitsipas hit 18 aces but Kyrgios stood unwavering, saving seven of the eight eight break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 5 minutes at the grass-court.

But the Australian was involved in a fiery altercation with the umpire regarding a time violation. Kyrgios also smashed his racquet after losing the opening set post saving three set points. "I can't go to my towel? I waited so many times for Rafa," Kyrgios said to the umpire during the spat over sweating.

Despite the exchange, Kyrgios won the next two sets over the Greek opponent and advanced further.

"He said I was playing too slow - statistically I'm one of the fastest," Kyrgios told reporters after the game.

"I had to walk to the sidelines to get my towel, there is this thing called sweat in 30 Celsius heat that runs down onto your hands. I needed to wipe my hands and he gave me a warning."

Kyrgios called the warning "an unnecessary part of the game. It's not needed in a stadium full of people". "The support I get from crowds around the world is amazing. They want me to go out and put on a show," he added.

"I'm happy to still be able to produce this level with the tournaments I play. It is a testament to how hard I do work when I'm not playing."

Kyrgios will play a Friday quarter-final against Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spanish sixth seed beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.

“I’m excited," said Kyrgios when asked about facing the No. 19-ranked Spaniard. "He’s a hell of a player and he can play on all surfaces. So I’m going to try and see what I can do, bump a couple of returns and serve big, and see how it goes.”

