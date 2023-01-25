Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Novak Djokovic pays ultimate tribute to Roger Federer, shares light moment with mom at Australian Open

Watch: Novak Djokovic pays ultimate tribute to Roger Federer, shares light moment with mom at Australian Open

tennis
Published on Jan 25, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Novak Djokovic produced a commanding show against Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, defeating the Russian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book a semifinal berth, where he will meet Tommy Paul.

Novak Djokovic shares light moment with mother during the post-match interview at Australian Open,(Screengrab)
Novak Djokovic shares light moment with mother during the post-match interview at Australian Open,(Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic produced a commanding show against Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, defeating the Russian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book a semifinal berth, where he will meet Tommy Paul. The victory saw him enter the semifinal of a Grand Slam for the 44th time as he continues to chase his 22nd title in Melbourne.

This will be the first meeting between the two and during the post-match interview Djokovic was asked to shared his experience when he first reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam event. Obliging to the request Djokovic said: “I was fortunate to win the semifinals, but finals I lost to Roger,” following which the arena burst into a huge roar.

Watch: Novak Djokovic's priceless reaction after journalist corrects his ‘Tsitsipas never played in finals’ comment

He then asked the spectators to pay tribute to tennis legend Roger Federer. “Lets give him a huge round of applause to Roger. He deserves it. I had some great battles with Roger over the years that's for sure, tennis misses him for sure,” said the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

He also teased Federer with a skiing challenge, which if happens will surely be a blast on social media, considering the reputation the two hold in the tennis circuit.

“I saw him dressing up very sharply for fashion week the other day. I've seen him skiing, I wanna challenge him for a little skiing race in few years time. But he's enjoying life and it's nice to see that.”

Djokovic also stunned his mother, who was present at the courtside with an epic gesture. "I would like to say something, today is the birthday of my physiotherapist who is not here. He left for the locker room but I want to say Happy Birthday to him and Happy Birthday to my mother, which was yesterday.

“So my mom is here Love You Mom!”

Soon after Djokovic said this the entire arena started singing Happy Birthday and the Serb also joined the chorus.

In the other semifinal, Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with USA's Karen Khachanov.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic australian open
novak djokovic australian open
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out