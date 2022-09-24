Watch: Novak Djokovic seen initiating memorable Roger Federer retirement gesture after Swiss legend was in tears

There was a certain moment from Roger Federer's retirement match that went unnoticed and came to fans' attention after it surfaced on Twitter a day after the emotional night for tennis fraternity. It was a gesture from Novak Djokovic after Federer was in tears at the end of his farewell game at the 2022 Laver Cup in London on Saturday which eventually led to a memorable picture.

Federer's illustrious 24-year-long career came to an emotional end on Saturday after his doubles match with Rafael Nadal on Day 1 of the Laver Cup. The Team Europe pair had lost in the tie against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. Following the loss, Federer was left in tears as he gave an emotional speech which was followed by a performance from Ellie Goulding before Federer was joined by his family.

After all the celebration, Federer went towards the centre of the court to thank the fans when Djokovic was spotted signally the Team World members to join the members of Team Europe and together they gathered around Federer and hoisted him into the air as a bid to pay their last tribute to the former world no.1.

Ahead of his last match, Federer had explained how important it was for him to play his last match alongside players players he has faced during his career rather than going it alone.

“Having all the other guys around just felt like I was not going to be lonely announcing my retirement,” he said during his final solo press conference as a professional player on Wednesday.

“Not that I wanted to hijack this event or anything, but just felt -- I always feel sorry for players who sometimes retire on the tour, say, I'm going to play one more match, then at one point you lose and there you stand all alone. Obviously 99% of the time you will lose at one point because only one guy wins the tournament.”

