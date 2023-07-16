Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz aims to end Novak Djokovic's Centre Court reign in 'ultimate showdown'

Wimbledon 2023 final Live Score: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and reigining US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz will clash on Centre Court in the "ultimate showdown" for the coveted Wimbledon trophy and the world No.1 ranking. The Serb will be aiming to equal Roger Federer as the most successuful player on the grass court major and script an Open Era record with a 24th Grand Slam haul. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be aiming to become the third Spainiard to clinch the Slam at All England Club and first since Rafael Nadal (2008 and 2010). But the 20-year-old will have a herculean task ahead given Djokovic's reign on Centre Court since 2013 and at Wimbledon since 2017.

