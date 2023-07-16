Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz aims to end Novak Djokovic's Centre Court reign in 'ultimate showdown'
Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz aims to end Novak Djokovic's Centre Court reign in 'ultimate showdown'

Jul 16, 2023 04:21 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 final Live Score: Follow Live score and updates of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles action at the All England Club

Wimbledon 2023 final Live Score: Defending champion Novak Djokovic and reigining US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz will clash on Centre Court in the "ultimate showdown" for the coveted Wimbledon trophy and the world No.1 ranking. The Serb will be aiming to equal Roger Federer as the most successuful player on the grass court major and script an Open Era record with a 24th Grand Slam haul. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be aiming to become the third Spainiard to clinch the Slam at All England Club and first since Rafael Nadal (2008 and 2010). But the 20-year-old will have a herculean task ahead given Djokovic's reign on Centre Court since 2013 and at Wimbledon since 2017. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 16, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final Live Score: How much money will the winner take home? 

    The winner of Djokovic vs Alcaraz will earn a record payout of £2.35 million, 11.2 per cent more than what the Serb collected in 2022. However, it is the third-lowest payout for a Slam winner, standing behind US Open ($2.6 million), and French Open ($2.51 million). Australian Open stands bottom of the table with a prize money of $2.05 million.

  • Jul 16, 2023 04:18 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final Live Score: What is at stake? 

    The winner of Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz  will not just take the elusive Wimbledon trophy, but will also become the world no.1 in ATP rankings

  • Jul 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Wimbledon 2023 men's singles final between defending champion Novak Djokovic and world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court. Stay tuned for more updates!

USA tennis star demands more penalties after Djokovic's Wimbledon hindrance call

Novak Djokovic was penalised for an extended grunt during his match against Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic questions a 'hindrance' call from umpire Richard Haigh as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon (AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 16, 2023 02:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon final prize money: How much will winner of Alcaraz vs Djokovic earn

Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming at stopping Novak Djokovic's domination at SW19, as the two meet in the final on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic will battle it out in the final of Wimbledon 2023(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 16, 2023 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz faces defending champion Novak Djokovic for the Wimbledon title on Sunday night.

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic(Reuters/AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 16, 2023 11:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alcaraz fires 'not afraid' warning to Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon 2023 final

Ahead of the blockbuster final, Alcaraz sent out a message to the Djokovic, who is not just seeking Wimbledon glory, but also Grand Slam history.

Carlos Alcaraz is slated to meet Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final
tennis
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 10:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 final Djokovic vs Alcaraz: H2H tie, key stats, records in line

Ahead of the mouth-watering Djokovic vs Alcaraz final on Centre Court, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key stats and records in line for the match...

Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic for the third time in his career
tennis
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 12:48 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alcaraz's plan to avoid French Open heartache vs Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Alcaraz will have a shot at redemption when he faces Djokovic in Wimbledon final. And ahead of the clash, he revealed his plan to avoid a repeat of French Open.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles semi-finals tennis match on the twelfth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 16, 2023 08:31 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon: A left-handed Czech and a champion, one few saw coming

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s singles #Wimbledon champion, leaving Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur a tearful runner-up for the second year in a row

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 11:31 PM IST
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai

Best bet Carlos Alcaraz chases a dream against all-bets-off Novak Djokovic

Few would bet against the Serb winning a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and tie the all-time Slam list of 24, though the young Spaniard is the best bet

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles semi-finals tennis match on the twelfth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 11:10 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

Watch: Jabeur left inconsolable, breaks down in tears after Wimbledon heartbreak

On Saturday, on Centre Court, the no.6 seed lost 4-6, 4-6 against the Czech after which she was left inconsolable and broke down into tears.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with the runners up trophy reacts after losing her final match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova (REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 10:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to become first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon

Vondrousova defeated No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the 2023 Wimbledon final on Centre Court.

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates as she shows the trophy from the balcony of Centre Court after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships(AP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Novak Djokovic's startling five-word response to Wimbledon crowd for booing him

It happened in the first two rounds and then again during the semi-final match which left his irritated before he sent out a message to the crowd ahead of final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner (REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 final Highlights: Vondrousova creates history with maiden title

Wimbledon 2023 final Highlights: Follow Live score and updates of women's singles action at the All England Club

Live Wimbledon 2023 final Highlights(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon final prize money: How much will winner of Jabeur vs Vondrousova earn

Besides the coveted Wimbledon trophy in the women's singles final, Jabeur and Vondrousova will also be vying for a record payout

Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 final
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Djokovic makes 'nervous' revelation on 'hindrance' call by Wimbledon umpire

Post the win, Djokovic saw the funny side to it as he made a "nervous" revelation on a first-of-its-kind incident in his career.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) argues with the umpire following a point deduction for shouting as he plays against to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles semi-finals tennis match(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 10:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
