Rey Mysterio announced as first inductee to the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE officially announced Rey Mysterio's induction into the Hall Of Fame on its SmackDown episode on Friday night in USA. Rey is the first WWE star to get the honour in 2023. The formal induction ceremony will be held following SmackDown on March 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

On Friday night, Rey's glorious moment was interrupted by his son Dominik Mysterio alongside the rest of The Judgment Day. Dominik used the moment to insult his father and later got involved in a one-on-one verbal tussle during which he tried to strike his father but Rey ducked.

Sharing the news to Rey's fans, WWE tweeted "BREAKING NEWS: @reymysterio is the 1st inductee for the 2023 #WWEHOF!".

Rey had made his debut in the professional wrestling world back in 1989. After honing his craft in AAA, he ventured into ECW, which eventually led to his rise as a top cruiserweight in WCW. Fast forward to 2002, Rey made the jump to WWE and never looked back. He has since achieved a plethora of awards and recognition, including holding the world champion title and winning the Royal Rumble. Rey's career in WWE has been marked with phenomenal success and unmatched achievements.

Rey won the 2006 Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. He also achieved the honour of being a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Speculations are high that Rey and Dominik might face off each other in a showdown in WrestleMania 39.