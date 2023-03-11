Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso returns, match for Gunther's rival and more
WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso returns, match for Gunther's rival and more

Updated on Mar 11, 2023 06:16 AM IST

WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso will mark his return to the Bloodline having betrayed Sam Zayn on past Monday night RAW.

Jey Uso set to return to the Bloodline on WWE SmackDown tonight
Jey Uso set to return to the Bloodline on WWE SmackDown tonight(Twitter/@WWE)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
WWE SmackDown is taking place in USA tonight. Before WrestleMania 39 gets underway, these smaller events are gonna provide fans with more clarity on what they would witness in the Showcase of the Immortals.

Tonight, Jey Uso is set to return to the Bloodline after betraying Sami Zayn in the past Monday episode of Monday Night RAW. Will Roman Reigns accept one half of the Usos who had been evading his commands for quite some time until now?

The main match today will see a 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match to decide the opponent to Gunther in WrestleMania 39. Tonight Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross and LA Knight will battle it out as one of them books their ticket for the grand extravaganza.

In another match, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will lock horns with Eric and Ivar who are together known as The Viking Raiders.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Austin Creed set to replace injured Kofi Kingston in 5-way battle!

    Austin Creed is set to replace injured Kofi Kingston in the fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:09 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: What's breaking for tonight?

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Check out the preview for tonight

  • Mar 11, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: The Usos complete 600 days as Tag Team Champions

    The Usos have completed 600 days as Tag Team Champions

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: A Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Braun Strowman & Ricochet to take on The Viking Raiders

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso returns to Roman Reigns and Co.

  • Mar 11, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Welcome! to the live updates 

    Welcome! to the live updates of WWE SmackDown

