WWE SmackDown Live Updates: Jey Uso returns, match for Gunther's rival and more

WWE SmackDown is taking place in USA tonight. Before WrestleMania 39 gets underway, these smaller events are gonna provide fans with more clarity on what they would witness in the Showcase of the Immortals.

Tonight, Jey Uso is set to return to the Bloodline after betraying Sami Zayn in the past Monday episode of Monday Night RAW. Will Roman Reigns accept one half of the Usos who had been evading his commands for quite some time until now?

The main match today will see a 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match to decide the opponent to Gunther in WrestleMania 39. Tonight Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross and LA Knight will battle it out as one of them books their ticket for the grand extravaganza.

In another match, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will lock horns with Eric and Ivar who are together known as The Viking Raiders.