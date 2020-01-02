e-paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu police to probe Pak links of ‘kolam’ protester

Tamil Nadu police to probe Pak links of ‘kolam’ protester

On Sunday, 6 women had protested against the CAA by drawing ‘kolam’ in a locality after police denied permission. Gayatri Khandhadai among them seems to have links with Pakistan.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
On Wednesday ‘kolams’ in support of the CAA were drawn outside several homes in Cuddalore district on New Year’s Day.
On Wednesday ‘kolams’ in support of the CAA were drawn outside several homes in Cuddalore district on New Year’s Day.(ANI Photo )
         

The city police are probing the links of a female anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protester for her links with Pakistan, said a top police official.

Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said as per Gayatri Khandhadai’s Facebook profile, she is a researcher with the ‘Bytes for All’ which is linked with the Association of All Pakistan Citizen Journalists.

Viswanathan said the police will probe her extent of Pakistan links.

On Sunday six women including Khandhadai had protested against the CAA by drawing ‘kolam’ in a locality here after police denied permission.

Viswanathan said the police took them into custody on Sunday when they drew ‘kolama’ outside a home to which an elderly resident objected resulting in heated exchanges.

The police took them into custody as they drew the ‘kolam’ without the house owners permission.

Viswanathan said nobody was detained for drawing a ‘kolam’.

The six women later met DMK President M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters.

On Monday, ‘kolams’, along with the slogan “No CAA-NRC”, were drawn outside the homes of DMK President M.K. Stalin and his sister Kanimozhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, as well as outside the residence of their late father M. Karunanidhi.

An anti-CAA and anti-NRC ‘kolam’ also appeared outside the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri’s house on Monday.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan surprised people by drawing a big ‘kolam’ or ‘rangoli’-style design outside his residence here that carried a “No CAA” slogan.

On Wednesday ‘kolams’ in support of the CAA were drawn outside several homes in Cuddalore district on New Year’s Day.

The colourful ‘kolams’ had slogans saying “We support the CAA and NRC”.

