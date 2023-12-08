10 best oven toaster grills under 10000: Shopping guide

Introduction An oven toaster grill packs in many benefits for a modern kitchen.

Home chefs find the Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) to be a very useful and adaptable piece of equipment. A wide variety of cooking options are provided by an OTG, which is a dependable travel companion because of its small size and multipurpose features. To add a cost-effective and functional piece of equipment to your kitchen, looking for top Oven Toaster Grills under Rs. 10,000 becomes a crucial undertaking.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A wide range of consumers, from homemakers seeking a handy cooking solution to aspiring chefs eager to try out new dishes, find the 10,000 price range to be perfect. Our extensive list presents a carefully chosen range of excellent OTGs that achieve the ideal mix between performance and cost in an effort to simplify the decision-making process.

Customers may anticipate a selection of OTGs within this price range with features like numerous cooking modes, adjustable temperature settings, and roomy interiors. These features help to provide a smooth cooking experience by enabling users to bake, grill, and toast easily and precisely. Manufacturers have been quick to add user-friendly features as technology develops, so even those who are unfamiliar with OTGs may take advantage of everything that they have to offer.

We go into great detail about each suggested oven toaster grill throughout the blog, emphasising its salient characteristics, functionalities, and general affordability. Whether you value compact design, energy efficiency, or both, our guide aims to pair you with an oven that not only suits your needs financially but also enhances your culinary pursuits. Come along as we explore the top oven toaster grills under Rs. 10,000. It will give you all the information you need to choose a kitchen appliance.

Also Read: Top 10 convection microwave ovens: 2023 buyer's guide

Product Description

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

This Philips digital oven toaster grill offers versatile and even cooking for all your needs. With its 25 liter capacity and 1500 watt power, it can roast, broil, bake, grill, and more. The opti temp technology promises uniform cooking on all sides and evenly browned foods with no dark spots. The 10 preset menus with programmed time, temperature, and heating element selections give expert results for functions like toast, bagel, pizza, bake, broil, cookies, roast, grill, tikka, and preheat. The motorized rotisserie feature ensures the perfect browning of meats, while the double glass doors help retain heat and provide safety. With a 90-minute auto cutoff and tested heating elements for long durability, this Philips OTG promises reliable, consistent results for all your culinary creations.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 25 Litres

Power: 1500 Watts

Features: Opti Temp Technology, Chamber Light, 10 Preset Menus

Specialties: Inner Lamp

Color: Grey

Pros Cons Opti Temp Technology for even cooking Limited capacity of 25 Litres 10 preset menus for versatility 1500W might be low for certain cooking needs Includes chamber light and inner lamp May not be ideal for large families

B07P1BR7L8

2. Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 6 Heating Modes, Chrome

The Borosil Prima OTG makes restaurant-quality meals at home hassle-free. Use it to bake cakes and pizzas, grill meats and veggies, roast chickens and potatoes, or simply toast bread for parties. Convection heating circulates 360 degree heat for fast, even cooking without any hotspots. The motorized rotisserie and 6-stage temperature control between 90 to 230 degrees Celcius let you prepare dishes exactly how you want, from appetizers to desserts. The brightly lit interior and heat-resistant double glass doors let you monitor your cooking comfortably while ensuring the exterior stays cool. The recipe book with 25 recipes and included accessories like grill rack, rotisserie rod set and crumb tray help you make the most of this versatile oven.

Specifications of Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster & Grill

Capacity: 42 Litres

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, Convection Heating, 6 Heating Modes

Finish: Chrome

Pros Cons Large 42 Litres capacity Might be bulky for small kitchens Motorised Rotisserie and Convection Heating Higher power consumption

B01M04ZN32

3. Crompton Tandoori Magic 35 Ltr Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) with Motorized Rotisserie & Convection, with Even Heat Distribution | Free Mitten

This Crompton Tandoori Magic OTG brings the magic of restaurant-style tandoor cooking straight to your kitchen. With its high-speed convection fan and even heat distribution, this 35-liter oven toaster grill bakes, grills and roasts food to perfection. The variable temperature and timer settings give you full control to cook a wide variety of dishes, from naan to kebabs to whole chickens, on the included motorized rotisserie. The advanced top and bottom heating elements ensure food is cooked evenly throughout, while the non-stick coated baking tray, wire grill, crumb tray and skewers make meal prep a breeze. Backed by Crompton's 2-year warranty, this OTG is your own personal tandoor that will transform everyday meals into culinary adventures for the whole family to enjoy.

Specifications of Crompton Tandoori Magic 35 Ltr Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 35 Litres

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, Convection, Even Heat Distribution

Specialties: Free Mitten Included

Pros Cons Even Heat Distribution for consistent cooking 35 Litres may not suffice for very large gatherings Motorised Rotisserie & Convection features

B0BLC5WWGK

4. Borosil Prima 30 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 6 Heating Modes, Chrome Grey.

Unleash your inner chef with the Borosil Prima 30 L Oven Toaster and Grill. This multifunctional wonder lets you bake, roast, grill, and toast the way you want, recreating restaurant-quality dishes right at home. Convection technology and circulating heat ensure food cooks evenly and quickly, while the motorized rotisserie rotates meats for perfectly grilled results. Use the six-stage heating options and adjustable temperature control from 90 to 230°C to bake cakes, pizzas and pasta, grill veggies, roast potatoes, and meats, or simply toast bread in large batches. A bright interior chamber and double glass doors allow monitoring without heat loss. So get cooking - your culinary dreams are just a few switches away with the versatile, high-tech, and stylish Borosil Prima 30 L Oven Toaster and Grill.

Specifications of Borosil Prima 30 L Oven Toaster & Grill

Capacity: 30 Litres

Features: Motorised Rotisserie, Convection Heating, 6 Heating Modes

Color: Chrome Grey

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for medium-sized families 30 Litres may be inadequate for large baking tasks Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Limited to 6 Heating Modes

B01LWVTQ1U

5. Morphy Richards 28 Rss 28 Liters Oven Toaster Grill , Black, 1600 Watts

This versatile Morphy Richards oven toaster grill packs a ton of functionality into a compact design. Baking, grilling and toasting are all on the menu with this versatile 1600W appliance, capable of satisfying the cooking needs of 4 to 5 people. The 28 liter capacity oven features multiple settings to ensure your meals are cooked to perfection every time. The included baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod set, tongs and wire rack give you all the essential accessories for grilling meats and roasting vegetables with even heat distribution. With a sturdy black finish and 2-year warranty, this compact kitchen workhorse is built to deliver years of reliable performance while fitting seamlessly into your kitchen decor. So get grilling, roasting and baking with ease - this oven toaster grill has all the functionality and style you need for delicious meals the whole family will love.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 28 Rss 28 Liters Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 28 Litres

Power: 1600 Watts

Color: Black

Pros Cons 1600 Watts power for efficient cooking Relatively smaller capacity (28 Litres) Sleek black design No rotisserie feature

B0073QKKQS

6. Usha 29L (OTGW 3629R) Oven Toaster Grill (Wine & Matte Black)

This multitasking wonder from Usha makes cooking for your family fun and simple. From baking bread to grilling kebabs, the Usha 29L Oven Toaster Grill easily tackles any recipe thanks to its large 29-liter capacity and temperatures up to 250 degrees Celsius. The motorized rotisserie lets you roast meats to perfect doneness while the nonstick trays, racks, and accessories ensure easy cleanup. Made from durable steel with a matte black and wine finish, this countertop cooker promises years of use and comes with a generous 2-year warranty. Just add your favorite ingredients and the creativity to conjure up tasty meals your crew will savor, then sit back as this versatile appliance does the heavy lifting. Whether you're whipping up breakfast strata on a Sunday morning or baking cookies for an afterschool treat, the Usha 29L Oven Toaster Grill makes any recipe an occasion.

Specifications of Usha 29L (OTGW 3629R) Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 29 Litres

Color: Wine & Matte Black

Pros Cons Elegant Wine & Matte Black design 29 Litres capacity might not be enough for large families Good for moderate-sized cooking needs Lacks advanced features like a digital display

B01LY2W6MF

7. AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller, with Upgraded 250C Max Temperature, 2000W Power with Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120M timer & Double Glass Door, Inner Light (Black)-AMI-OTG-36LDx-2023 Model

This OTG from American Micronic is just perfect. With six stainless steel heating elements delivering a whopping 2000W of power, your dishes will cook fast. Precise temperature control from 100°C to a max of 250°C means you can roast, bake, grill or toast to perfection. The large 120-minute timer gives you flexibility, while the tough double glass doors with rear venting keep things safe, efficient and easy to clean. The sleek black exterior and rotisserie accessories complete this package, giving you everything you need to bake breads, roast meats, make pizzas and more - all with professional results from the comfort of your kitchen. American Micronic aims to offer better quality, service and value compared to larger brands, and this OTG is a prime example of that ambition, offering serious performance at a sensible price.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller

Capacity: 36 Litres

Power: 2000W

Features: Rotisserie, Convection, Dual Thermostat, 120M Timer, Double Glass Door

Specialties: Upgraded to 250C Max Temperature, Inner Light

Color: Black

Pros Cons High temperature range up to 250C High power consumption (2000W) Dual Thermostat for precise control Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

B072R5VMFM

8. OSMON by American Micronic - OS TO25 - 25 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Full Stainless-Steel body, Rotisserie and Convection Fan (Steel)

The perfect all-in-one appliance for your kitchen, this convection toaster oven from OSMON lets you bake, toast and grill with equal ease. The spacious 25-liter capacity means you can cook multiple dishes at once, while the interior fan ensures even heating and faster cooking for your casseroles and roast chickens. Intuitive controls allow you to precisely select temperatures for perfect baking results every time, and the removable crumb tray makes for effortless cleanup. The sleek stainless steel exterior looks right at home in any kitchen, while the included rotisserie rod lets you prepare delicious rotisserie chicken or roast meats that are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Best of all, this compact appliance uses energy wisely.

Specifications of OSMON by American Micronic - OS TO25 - 25 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller

Capacity: 25 Litres

Features: Full Stainless-Steel Body, Rotisserie, Convection Fan

Material: Steel

Pros Cons Stainless-Steel body for durability 25 Litres capacity might be small for some users Includes Rotisserie and Convection Fan No digital controls

B09NW8W383

9. Faber FOTG BK 34 Liter Oven Toaster Grill,Black, 34 liter

Transform your kitchen into a culinary wonderland with this compact yet mighty Faber OTG. Its 34-liter capacity and multiple functions - bake, grill, toast, reheat - mean you can whip up anything from cupcakes to pizzas to paneer toasties with ease. The 1600-watt power and heat-resistant tempered glass window ensure perfect results every time, while the cool-touch handle and auto shut-off timer prevent accidents. The convection fan circulates heat for even cooking, the removable crumb tray simplifies cleanup and the inner light lets you check on your creations without opening the door. Get ready to cook like a masterchef with this versatile, space-saving appliance. Just set the four-stage switch to your desired function, choose your temperature up to 250°F and let the magic begin. Your kitchen will never be the same again.

Specifications of Faber FOTG BK 34 Liter Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 34 Litres

Color: Black

Pros Cons 34 Litres capacity suitable for most families Black color may show fingerprints and smudges Simple and user-friendly design No digital display

B09BQM238R

10. Singer Maxigrill Oven Toaster Grill 40 Litre, OTG without Rotisserie 1600 Watts (Black)

This 40-liter Singer Maxigrill is your new kitchen companion for large-batch cooking. With variable temperature control between 100 to 250 degrees Celsius, you can bake, grill, toast and more to feed the whole family. Simply set the timer up to 60 minutes and the alarm will alert you when your food is ready. Lift the easy-grip stainless steel door to check on your creations cooking within the generous capacity interior. Whether you're making pizza, roasting a chicken, baking cookies or grilling kebabs, this versatile countertop oven has you covered. Its solid construction and 2-year warranty ensure it will withstand the demands of your culinary experimentation for years to come. So say goodbye to oven mitt-induced clumsiness and enjoy convenient, creative cooking with this all-in-one Maxigrill oven toaster grill.

Specifications of Singer Maxigrill Oven Toaster Grill

Capacity: 40 Litres

Power: 1600 Watts

Features: OTG without Rotisserie

Color: Black

Pros Cons Large 40 Litres capacity for big meals No Rotisserie feature 1600 Watts for effective cooking Bulky for small kitchen spaces Simple to operate Black finish might require frequent cleaning

B07P25BHSH

Three best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill Opti Temp Technology 10 Preset Menus Inner Lamp Borosil Prima 42 L Oven Toaster & Grill Motorised Rotisserie Convection Heating 6 Heating Modes Crompton Tandoori Magic 35 Ltr Oven Toaster Grill Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Even Heat Distribution Free Mitten Included Borosil Prima 30 L Oven Toaster & Grill Motorised Rotisserie Convection Heating 6 Heating Modes Morphy Richards 28 Rss 28 Liters Oven Toaster Grill 1600 Watts Power Compact Design Suitable for Small to Medium Families Usha 29L (OTGW 3629R) Oven Toaster Grill Elegant Wine & Matte Black Design Easy to Use and Clean Durable Construction AMERICAN MICRONIC-36 Litre Oven Toaster Griller 250C Max Temperature Dual Thermostat 120M Timer & Double Glass Door OSMON by American Micronic - OS TO25 Full Stainless-Steel Body Rotisserie Convection Fan Faber FOTG BK 34 Liter Oven Toaster Grill 34 Litres Capacity Efficient Heating Simple User-Friendly Design Singer Maxigrill Oven Toaster Grill 40 Litre Large 40 Litres Capacity 1600 Watts Power Ideal for Baking, Grilling, and Toasting

Best value for money product

Singer Maxigrill Oven Toaster Grill is for families in need of cooking large meals. This 40 liter machine boasts the capacity to cook enough food for gatherings of friends and family, allowing you to prepare multiple dishes simultaneously. The variable temperature control from 100 to 250 degrees celsius ensures you can set the perfect temperature for whatever recipe you have in mind, whether it be toast, pizza, roast chicken or cupcakes. The timer control with alarm takes the guesswork out of cooking times, alerting you when your food is ready. After cooking is done, the stainless steel handle and glass door make it simple to remove your dishes..

Best overall product

The perfect all-in-one appliance for your kitchen, OSMON by American Micronic OSTO25 - 25L Oven Toaster Griller OTG Oven lets you bake, toast and grill with equal ease. The spacious 25-liter capacity means you can cook multiple dishes at once, while the interior fan ensures even heating and faster cooking for your casseroles and roast chickens. Intuitive controls allow you to precisely select temperatures for perfect baking results every time, and the removable crumb tray makes for effortless cleanup. The sleek stainless steel exterior looks right at home in any kitchen, while the included rotisserie rod lets you prepare delicious rotisserie chicken or roast meats that are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Best of all, this compact appliance uses energy wisely so you can cook to your heart's content without straining your budget.

How to find the best oven toaster grills?

In order to make sure the oven toaster grill (OTG) you choose best suits your cooking requirements and tastes, it is crucial to take into account a number of essential criteria. Here is a roadmap to assist you through the procedure:

Capacity and Size: Determine the OTG's dimensions depending on the amount of cooking you usually do. To be sure it can hold the dishes you want to cook, take into account the internal capacity measured in litres or cubic feet.

Power and Wattage: Strive for an equilibrium between energy efficiency and power. Faster cooking is frequently achieved with more wattage. However, this trade-off may be higher energy use.

Cooking Functions & Additional Functions: Find out which cooking functions and modes are available. Seek for OTGs that provide roasting, toasting, grilling, and baking functions. Additional functions, including timers, temperature controls, and preset cooking settings, increase versatility.

Temperlure Range and Control: Verify the OTG's available temperature range. More accuracy in cooking is made possible by a broader range. Variable temperature control models provide versatility for different types of recipes.

Build Quality and Material: Take into account the building materials and build quality. Interiors made of stainless steel are firm and straightforward to maintain. A sturdy structure ensures durability.

Ease of Use: An easy-to-use interface, simple controls, and unambiguous directions improve the whole experience. Cleaning is made easier with detachable trays, racks, and readily accessible crumb trays.

Energy Efficiency: To reduce power use without sacrificing performance, take into account energy-saving measures.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.