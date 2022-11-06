Account that posted ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ in Elon Musk’s name suspended

The Twitter account that parodied Elon Musk and entertained the social media platform, especially the Hindi audience, with a Bhojpuri song and Hindi tweets, was finally suspended. However, more and more clone accounts parodying Elon Musk surfaced – all having fun in the name of Elon Musk and with their blue tick suggesting they are verified users.

The account that posted Bhojpuri chartbuster Lollipop Lagelu belonged to an American-Australian Hindi professor, Ian Woolford, who teaches at La Trobe University in Melbourne. His tweets created a ripple as most of those were Hindi catchphrases. For a moment, Twitter users were shocked thinking Elon Musk was tweeting in Hindi, as he left no stone unturned to make his profile look exactly like that of Elon Musk. He even changed the bio to that of Elon Musk’s – Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.

One of the tweets that went viral on Saturday.

Apart from ‘Lollipop’, the account also tweeted, ‘Twitter tere tukde tukde honge’ etc. According to his profile available on the university website, Ian Woolford heads the Hindi language programme and teaches courses in South Asian culture. He is proficient in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and can also understand Bhojpuri and Maithili.

The account was suspended later on Saturday.

As these tweets went viral, the account was suspended on Saturday.

However, this was not the end as several blue tick accounts with the name and photo of Elon Musk have now emerged. Soon after the Twitter takeover, Elon Musk (the real one) tweeted that comedy is allowed on Twitter. As the cloning accounts are now facing suspension, users asked whether Musk now can’t tolerate comedy.

On Saturday, Twitter began rolling out the paid subscription system where the users will have to pay $8 for the blue tick. This will also come with additional features like fewer ads etc. Musk announced that Twitter will soon allow users to add long-form text to their tweets and the search feature of the platform will be upgraded.









