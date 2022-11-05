People react to Hindi post about Twitter layoffs thinking it’s from Elon Musk. Here’s what created the confusion

Twitter’s new owner and chief executive Elon Musk reportedly has laid off employees from its marketing and communications department in India. Many netizens are discussing the massive layoff of employees and his new rules and regulations for Twitter. Amid those shares, a post written in Hindi has gone viral. With the hashtag #TwitterLayoffs, the post is shared from an account that at the first glance looks like the handle of the tech billionaire.

When translated from Hindi, the tweet reads “This bird is sold.” The Twitter user used the line imitating the viral “Government bik gayi” meme. The post is complete with a pic from the viral meme.

The handle, with username @iawoolford, from which the post is shared has the same picture that Musk currently uses. What created the confusion is the blue tick beside the profile name. It initially led many to believe that Musk shared the tweet himself.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received close to 750 retweets. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. “Relax everyone, it's not him,” wrote a Twitter user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “For 1 second I really thought it was Elon Musk tweeting in Hindi,” shared another. “Hahahaha…,” posted a third.