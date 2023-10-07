Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 30% off on mobile phones

Amazon sale 2023: Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives, serving as our constant companions for communication, entertainment, and productivity. Whether you're an Android aficionado or an Apple enthusiast, choosing the right mobile phone can be a daunting task. But worry not, we've got you covered. In this guide, we'll delve into the world of mobile phones and help you make an informed decision during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. You will find some of the best mobile phones from reputable brands in a list below. The good news is that all the listed products are available on Amazon at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. The sale for Prime members will start on October 7. For non-prime members, it will start from October 8 and last until October 14. So, hurry now, and let's explore your next smartphone! Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 offers attractive offers on mobile phones.(Pexels)

We assessed each phone's processing power, RAM and storage to ensure smooth multitasking and swift app launches. With smartphone photography being paramount, we considered camera quality, including megapixels, image stabilization, and low-light performance. We looked at battery capacity and efficiency to ensure your phone stays powered throughout the day. Aesthetics matter, so we evaluated the phone's design, build quality, and ergonomics. We examined screen size, resolution, and technology to provide you with immersive visuals. Timely software updates and a user-friendly interface are essential for a smooth user experience. Now, let's dive into the list of mobile phones that have excelled in these criteria and are available at unbeatable prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.



TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G (Silver Fantasy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Experience the future of mobile technology with the TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G. This stunning Silver Fantasy smartphone combines performance and style seamlessly. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you'll have ample space for all your apps and media. What sets this phone apart is the 68W Ultra Fast Charging feature, making it one of the fastest-charging phones in its segment. Say goodbye to long charging times! The 50MP AI Dual Camera captures every moment with stunning clarity, while the 6.78”FHD+ Dot-in Display ensures a vibrant and immersive visual experience. And let's not forget the India's 1st Multi-Coloured Backlit ARC Interface, adding a touch of uniqueness to your device. Don't miss out on this advanced smartphone available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Charging: 68W Ultra Fast Charging

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Camera

Display: 6.78”FHD+ Dot-in Display

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G in Stellar Green is a powerhouse of a smartphone. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it offers ample space and performance for all your needs. But what truly sets it apart is being the world's first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. Don't miss out on this advanced smartphone with a charger included in the box, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Product 3: iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Introducing the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Blue Lagoon, a smartphone that redefines sleekness and power. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it effortlessly handles your multitasking needs. The 3D Curved AMOLED Display provides an immersive visual experience, making videos and games come to life. The star of the show is the 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor, ensuring blazing-fast performance and smooth multitasking. The 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera captures stunning photos with incredible detail. And to top it all off, this is the segment's slimmest and lightest smartphone. Experience the future of mobile technology with this remarkable device, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 3D Curved AMOLED

Processor: 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G

Camera: 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera

Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi 12C in Matte Black is designed for those who demand high performance and style. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it's perfect for your everyday needs. The highlight is the High-Performance Mediatek Helio G85 processor, ensuring smooth operation and efficient multitasking. The big 17cm (6.71) HD+ Display offers a stunning visual experience, ideal for watching videos or playing games. The 5000mAh(typ) Battery ensures you stay powered up throughout the day. Get the best of performance and affordability with the Redmi 12C, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Redmi 12C

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Processor: Mediatek Helio G85

Display: 17cm (6.71) HD+ Display

Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy M13 in Aqua Green combines style with a massive 6000mAh Battery, ensuring you can go the distance. With 4GB of RAM and the option to expand it to 8GB with RAM Plus, this phone offers seamless multitasking. Experience reliability and power with the Samsung Galaxy M13, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications

RAM: 4GB (Expandable to 8GB with RAM Plus)

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 6000mAh

realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB)

The realme narzo N53 in Feather Gold is the epitome of style and performance. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it offers a smooth and responsive experience for your daily tasks. The standout feature here is the 33W Segment Fastest Charging, ensuring you spend less time tethered to a charger.

The phone also boasts a 90Hz Smooth Display, making every interaction and video playback silky-smooth. If you're looking for a slim and stylish device that doesn't compromise on performance, this is it. Enjoy style and speed with the realme narzo N53, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo N53

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Charging: 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Display: 90Hz Smooth Display

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in Aqua Surge is a powerhouse in the palm of your hand. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it offers ample space and performance for all your needs. This device is perfect for those seeking a balance between style and power. Elevate your mobile experience with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11R 5G in Galactic Silver is a statement of elegance and power. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it offers high-performance capabilities for your daily tasks. Experience the pinnacle of style and performance with the OnePlus 11R 5G, available at a discounted price during theAmazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Pastel Lime offers a delightful blend of style and efficiency. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures you have ample space and speed for your daily tasks. Enjoy a touch of vibrancy and performance with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight

The Apple iPhone 13 in Midnight is a masterpiece of technology and design. With 128GB of storage, it offers ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. Experience the elegance and power of the Apple iPhone 13, available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications

Storage: 128GB

Best Value for Money

The Redmi 12C in Matte Black stands out as the best value for money. With its High-Performance Mediatek Helio G85 processor, big 17cm (6.71) HD+ Display, and an impressive 5000mAh(typ) Battery, it offers a fantastic combination of performance and affordability. This is the ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and budget-friendly mobile phone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Best Overall Product

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Blue Lagoon takes the crown as the best overall product. With its sleek 3D Curved AMOLED Display, powerful 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor, and a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera, it offers an exceptional blend of style and performance. This smartphone is a true standout in the segment and is your top choice during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.





