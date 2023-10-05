News / Technology / Xiaomi India launches digital loan scheme to make smartphone purchase ‘affordable’. Details

Xiaomi India launches digital loan scheme to make smartphone purchase ‘affordable’. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023 01:30 PM IST

The company has entered a partnership with Axio, a digital consumer financial service provider, and Trustsonic, a digital security and services firm.

Beijing-based smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched the ‘Xiaomi Easy Finance’ (XEF) scheme in India, doing so with an aim to make purchase of its smartphones in the country ‘flexible’ and ‘affordable.’

Xiaomi mobile phones (https://www.bing.com/)

“We aim to make smartphone ownership a seamless and hassle-free experience. This initiative is a part of our goal to provide customers with easy finance solutions and ensure that owning Redmi smartphones is within everyone's reach, regardless of their location,” Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, was quoted as saying in a company press release.

The manufacturer is opening this programme with its Redmi 12 handset, which has a starting price of 9999 on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Easy Finance scheme

According to Xiaomi, it is a 'digital loan disbursal' programme'; under this, consumers can get their loans approved instantly through a process that, as the scheme's name suggests, is both digital and paperless. With this initiative, you can purchase a Redmi smartphone with no-cost EMI options.

To offer digital loans, meanwhile, the company has entered a partnership with Axio, a digital consumer financial service provider, and Trustsonic, a digital security and services firm.

How to avail the scheme?

For this, one must visit Xiaomi retail outlets, including Mi Homes, Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners, and regional retail chains.

