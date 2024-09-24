Apple October Event 2024: Why you shouldn't buy MacBook Pro M3 or iPad mini 6 this month

Apple is not done launching products in 2024. This is because after the iPhone 16 launch this month, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to debut several new MacBooks and iPads at its October 2024 event. This information should stop you from buying any new high-end MacBook, and more specifically the MacBook Pro with the M3 range of chipsets. Moreover, alongside the new M4-powered MacBooks, Apple is also expected to unveil the new iPad mini 7th generation and even a new Mac mini. Read to know all we know about the upcoming models. Apple is expected to upgrade the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with the M4 chipset range.((Samsul Said/Bloomberg))

Don’t Buy MacBook Pro, Mac mini Or iMac This Month

Based on information from Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to debut the M4 chipset in its Mac lineup in October. Firstly, talking about MacBooks, the MacBook Pro will likely get the M4 chipset—and alongside the base M4, Apple may even introduce the M4 Pro and the M4 Max. The design, however, is not expected to change. Coming to the Mac mini, Apple is expected to debut an all-new, much smaller design (reminiscent of the Apple TV) with only USB-C ports. It would also be powered by the M4 chipset.

So, if you were planning on buying a new MacBook Pro or Mac mini with the M3 chipset and the M2, respectively, it would be in your best interest to delay your purchase until the new products launch. Plus, Apple may price the MacBooks with M4 similarly to the current generation because it is mostly going to be a spec bump, with major changes to design not expected—so this is worth considering as well.

Another model that may get updates is the iMac, which currently ships with the M3 chipset. Again, Apple isn’t expected to bring major design changes and overhauls, but the jump to the M4 chipset could be worth waiting for.

What To Expect From New iPad mini 7

Apple did launch updated iPads in the form of the new iPad Pro and the iPad Air with M4 and M2 chipsets, respectively, earlier this year, but evidently, the iPad mini 7 was missing from the event. This model can reportedly launch during the October event as well. However, it isn’t clear which chipset Apple will bring for the iPad mini 7, but considering the company is bullish on AI and is marketing Apple Intelligence heavily, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see a chipset that supports Apple Intelligence like the Apple A18, A17 Pro, or the M series for the iPad debuting.

Again, if you have been looking to buy the iPad Mini 6th generation, which is three years old now, hold off, as a new model is just on the horizon.