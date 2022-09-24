Home / Technology / Apple's festive season sale begins on September 26. What to expect

Apple's festive season sale begins on September 26. What to expect

technology
Published on Sep 24, 2022 06:59 PM IST

During its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook unveiled several high-end products including the flagship iPhone 14 series. The new series includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He also unveiled Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special event on September &nbsp;in Cupertino, California.&nbsp;(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Technology giant Apple has announced its festive sale which would begin from September 26,i.e Monday. The Apple India Store shared a teaser on its website for the users, triggering massive speculations on what would be the offers this festive season.

The Cupertino-based technology giant has not revealed any deals or other details, but there are speculations that it could give away AirPods Pro like the previous year, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint reported. However, this time, the AirPods could be given free with iPhone 13 models.

Last year, Apple had given away free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini during its festive sale. The Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year with a starting price of 79,900 which was later slashed to 69,900 with the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale have offered huge discounts on smartphones. This phone is listed at a discounted price of 57,990 on Flipkart. There is also an exchange discount being offered up to 16,900 on old iPhones and Android phones. There is also a five per cent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users, the Mint report stated.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 (64GB) is being sold for 42,999 during the Amazon sale. The customers can save more money by using an SBI Bank card or debit card to get an additional instant discount of up to 3, 000 which includes the bonus discount. Thus, the effective price of iPhone 12 can go down to 39,999.

Both the Amazon and Flipkart sales will end on September 30. However, they might be extended like previous years.

