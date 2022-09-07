Apple iPhone 14 has powerful cameras, satellite connectivity for SOS

The long wait for Apple iPhone 14 finally ended on Wednesday, with the tech giant's CEO Tim Cook announcing the launch of the latest version of its flagship smartphone series at Cupertino in California.



The technology giant unveiled three new models, the iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro. The new phones include larger screens and a new version of the last year's chips.

The iPhone 14 Plus model will have a larger screen like Apple's iPhone Pro models but the same A15 processor chip as the previous iPhone 13.



iPhone 14 models gets satellite connectivity for emergency use. This iPhone can connect you to the help even in the absence of mobile network.

Satellite connectivity is included free for 2 years with iPhone 14 but it will not be currently available for Indian users and limited to U.S. and Canada markets



iPhone 14 is priced at $799 ( ₹63,639) while iPhone 14 is priced at $899 ( ₹71,604). The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be pre-ordered on September 7 and the dates of delivery are for iPhone 14 September 16 and October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus.



The other features include a new Action mode for video that helps stabilise action shots. The device has now embraced the eSIM standard which offers crash detection.



The bulk of the iPhone upgrades have been included in the Pro line. These smartphones include a 48-megapixel camera and a screen capable of always remaining in low-power mode just like the recent versions of the Apple Watch. The new phone will show the widgets with information like weather, calendar appointments and stock tickers.

The Pro devices also get the speedier new A16 processor, while the standard line runs a modestly souped-up version of the current A15. Apple describes the A16 as the fastest chip in a smartphone, 40% faster than the competition.

“We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar and make it better,” Bloomberg quoted Cook as saying during the event.

The iPhone is Apple's most important and highly successful product so far, and generates 50 per cent of the company's sales on its own.

