Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Live Updates: Much-awaited conclave an hour away

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event 2022 Live Updates: The stage is set for the technology giant's mega event which everyone has been waiting for more than one year. Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at Steve Jobs Theater in California's Cupertino where he will make several big announcements and unveil high-end products. Not to forget, the entire world will be waiting for the launch of iPhone 14 series thus bringing an end to rumours and speculations doing rounds on social media. Besides this, another Apple Watch will be expected to join the lineup while AirPods Pro 2 are unexpected to be unveiled too.



This is the third Apple Live event of the year and the excitement knows no bounds. At the Worldwide Developers Conference held on June 6, the tech giant had revealed the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and software revamp including the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. On March 8, the Apple event witnessed the debut of Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPad Air with 5G chip, new 5G supported version of iPhone SE among others.

