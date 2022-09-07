Ahead of Apple's iPhone 14 launch, prices of iPhone 13 slashed

The price of iPhone 13 (128 GB) in India has dropped by nearly ₹10,000, hours ahead of the launch of iPhone 14's models at the much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event. The original price of the iPhone 13 (128 GB) is ₹79,900. However, it is available at ₹69,999 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Similarly, the prices of iPhone 13's 256 GB and 512 GB models are also being sold at a discounted rate.

On Amazon, the price of the iPhone 13 (256 GB) has come down to ₹76,900 from ₹89,900, and the 512 GB model now costs ₹99,990, compared to the original price of ₹1,09,900.

When it comes to Flipkart, the price of the 256 GB and 512 GB models have come down to ₹79,900 and ₹99,999 respectively.

The comparison of the drop in prices of the above two models shows that Flipkart is offering a better deal to customers.

In a few hours from now, Apple will unveil a new range of iPhone 14 models with incremental upgrades - slightly better cameras, processor chips and, or higher prices than last year's models.

The technological giant will also unveil other high end products.

The Far Out event will begin at 10 am Pacific Time (10.30 pm in India). It will be attended by a limited number of people and will also be live-streamed.

The event can be watched on Apple's website, its YouTube channel and the app.

iPhone users can watch it on the Safari browser from the company's website as well.