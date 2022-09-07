Home / Technology / Apple's Far Out event today: Where to watch, what are the timings? Details here

Apple's Far Out event today: Where to watch, what are the timings? Details here

technology
Published on Sep 07, 2022 09:01 AM IST

The biggest highlight of the event will be the launch of iPhone 14. The company is also expected to unveil iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a host of other products.

Apple's Far Out event will begin at 10am Pacific Time or 10:30pm IST. (Representational Image: Unsplash)
Apple's Far Out event will begin at 10am Pacific Time or 10:30pm IST. (Representational Image: Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Apple's much-awaited Far Out event will be held on Wednesday at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the company's headquarters at Cupertino, California. The event, which will begin at 10am Pacific Time (10:30pm in India), will be attended by a limited number of audience and will also be streamed online.

Where to Watch Apple's Far Out event?

The tech giant will live stream Far Out on multiple platforms. Enthusiasts can watch the event on Apple.com, the Apple YouTube channel, as well as on the Apple TV app. iPhone users can watch it on the Safari browser from the company's website as well.

Latest iPhone to be launched

At Far Out, its third live event of the year, Apple is likely to unveil iPhone14, and a host of other products. Also expected to be launched alongside iPhone 14 are iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ahead of the unveiling, a host of rumours have surfaced online about iPhone 14's possible look, features, specifications etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out