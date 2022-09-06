Ahead of Apple iPhone 14 launch event, check out these 5 rumours going viral

All eyes are set on technology giant Apple's mega event on Wednesday where it will unveil the latest iPhone 14. This is the third live event of the company and the Apple fans are unable to hide their excitement.



The Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California's Cupertino has been nothing less than an annual extravaganza for tech analysts and buffs across the world.



As the technology giant is set to launch its latest iPhone model, there are endless rumours floating on the internet. There are speculations about how the new iPhone would look like, what will be its features etc.



Here we tell you the five popular rumours which have intensified the excitement ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 launch event.



1. The most viral rumour related to iPhone 14 is related to a possible increased resolution of the smartphone camera. According to Mashable India, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's main sensor will get its camera equipped with a 48 megapixel camera.



2. According to website 9to5Mac, the Cupertino launch will not witness the iPhone 14 mini launch. The company has reportedly bidding adieu to its smallest iPhone model.



3. As per rumours, all the four iPhone 14 models will have ProMotion displays with refresyh rates up to 120 Hz, ANI reported. However, Apple is likely to restrict this technology to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

4. The iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to get back the classic battery percentage indicator. It means that the percentage and the battery level icon will appear side by side. At present, the Apple's version of the indicators shows a battery icon and the iO16 beta shows the percentage inside the battery icon, popular website GSM Arena reports.

5. Multiple reports have been doing rounds on the internet that Apple will make a design update in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models. The new design update is being speculated as the dummy units show a pill-shaped cutout at the centre along with a hole punch. The Face ID sensors and an improved front-camera sensor will be placed in these perforations, ANI reported.

(With ANI inputs)

