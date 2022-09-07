Apple CEO Tim Cook to address ‘Far Out’ event. 5 things to know about him

All eyes are on technology giant Apple's annual keynote event on Wednesday. The marquee event will witness the launch of several high-end products, including the much-awaited iPhone 14.

Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook will take the stage again at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company headquarters in California's Cupertino. The entire world is waiting to hear the tech honcho speak at the gala event.

Also Read| Apple's Far Out event today: Where to watch, what are the timings? Details here

Tim Cook, 61, who took over as Apple's CEO in 2011, grew the technological giant into a multi-trillion dollar company, according to a report by Investopedia.

Before taking over as the CEO, Cook had served as Apple's chief operating officer (COO) under co-founder late Steve Jobs.

Here are five things to know about Tim Cook:

> Tim Cook was born on November 1, 1960, in Alabama, United States. His father was a shipyard worker and his mother worked at a pharmacy.

> Tim Cook graduated as an industrial engineer from Auburn University in 1982 and later pursued a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.

> After completing his MBA, Cook worked at International Business Machines (IBM) for 12 years. He also worked at Compaq before joining Apple.

Also Read| Ahead of Apple iPhone 14 launch event, check out these 5 rumours going viral

> Cook joined Apple in 1998 as senior vice president of worldwide operations. Before being named the CEO in August 2011, he served as Apple's chief operating officer and was responsible for all of the company’s worldwide sales and operations, including end-to-end management of Apple’s supply chain, sales activities, and service and support in all markets and countries, according to the technological giant.

> Tim Cook has had fewer product breakthroughs, according to the Investopedia report. Cook's most noteworthy launch was the Apple Watch in 2014 and he was also responsible for introducing the AirPods- the wireless Bluetooth earphones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON