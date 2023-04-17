Can Ubisoft’s XDefiant dethrone Call of Duty?

It seems a new shooter is threatening to usurp Activision’s Call of Duty. The first person shooter, XDefiant from Ubisoft just released a closed beta and players were happy with the gameplay. Image Credit: Ubisoft

During the launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a commercial hit. But, recently players have been showing mixed reactions about the game when Activision introduced new ‘pay to win’ skins in their market. Many fans were unhappy with how Activision was treating their microtransaction strategy. However even with a plethora of negative sentiments, it cannot be denied that Call of Duty is still the FPS Kingpin.

Ubisoft’s PvP shooter XDefiant is still in its early stage development but players who have played it claimed that it has the potential to dethrone Call of Duty. Numerous players tried out XDefiant’s closed beta and they expressed that XDefiant is actually offering those features that Call of Duty players have been asking for.

Famous Call of Duty Twitter leaker, CharlieIntel also gave a shot to XDefiant and posted a 58 second video, where he addressed the gaming community to express their thoughts on this new title.

One CoD professional player, ProReborn who got his hand on the closed beta expressed, “Lots of fun, will gladly hype it up.” Also added, “super excited to grind the everliving hell out of the progression systems.”

Famous Twitch face, Swiftor expressed, “Lots of potential, not a cod killer, but it will be good to have it in the F2P FPS ecosystem.”

What can XDefiant offer?.

Ubisoft’s Xdefiant is a 6v6 FPS and adapted various game modes for an ultimate showdown. It delivers a familiar experience from the multiplayer PvP mode of Call of Duty.

In XDefiant you can choose between five classes (faction), those are Division, Watch Dogs, Far Cry, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell. Each faction serves different abilities like, Splinter Cell is focused on stealth while The Division uses flamethrowers. The Watch Dog focuses on hacking devices and Far Cry delivers support and healing. Ghost Recon uses a massive plasma shield.

Most of the XDefiant maps are taken from the above-mentioned video games. There will be 14 arenas available at launch. It also features some familiar Call of Duty game modes like TDM (Team deathmatch), Domination and kill confirmed.

Player who played XDefinat claimed that the game has much faster and smooth mechanics than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

XDefinat will feature both Casual and Ranked mode. However, the casual lobby will not have any skill based matchmaking.

Players can shuffle and customize between 24 weapons with 44 attachments and also can use five kinds of explosives.

Now Ubisoft has more motivation to polish and innovate with XDefiant to be a worthy challenger of Call of Duty.

XDefiant’s closed beta will run until April 23 and players can register here.