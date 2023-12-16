Connections NYT hints and answers for December 16, 2023

Experience the New York Times' latest word game sensation, 'Connections.' Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Uncover elusive links among 16 words categorized into 4 intriguing themes, from literature to technology. With only one genuine connection per group, conquer each set to clear the board, but beware: wrong guesses accumulate! Armed with 4 lifelines, are you ready to crack today's puzzle? Dive into the challenge or fast-track to the December 16 solution!

Connections Today Hints for December 16

Yellow: Related to farming

Green: Course of action

Blue: Glee

Purple: word from a sound associated with what is named

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: FARM TOOLS

Green: SCHEME

Blue: MAKE HAPPY

Purple: ONOMATOPOEIA

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 16

Here is the #186 Connections' answer-

FARM TOOLS: HOE, PLOW, RAKE, SICKLE

SCHEME: PLOT, PLOY, RUSE, TRICK

MAKE HAPPY: AMUSE, DELIGHT, PLEASE, TICKLE

ONOMATOPOEIA: BANG, PLOP, SPLASH, THUD

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To play The Connections you need to be a word wizard. The puzzle game has a board containing sixteen words, each belonging to one of four mystery categories. All you need to do is select four words that appear to share a common category and then proceed to click on "submit." You will be allowed to make three mistakes.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.