close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Did Rockstar just reveal the trailer release date for GTA 6?

Did Rockstar just reveal the trailer release date for GTA 6?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 23, 2023 09:44 PM IST

Italian announcement hints at GTA 6 trailer release in early December. Can you guess the date?

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be released in December, after a decade of waiting by the fans.

Fans believes that the trailer drop will break the internet(Rockstar Games)
Fans believes that the trailer drop will break the internet(Rockstar Games)

The announcement, made on November 8, became the most popular gaming tweet ever, with more than 1.5 million likes and 178 million views. It also dominated the top four spots for the most-liked gaming tweets. This shows how much the Grand Theft Auto series has influenced the gaming culture and how loyal its fan base is.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

However, the announcement did not specify the exact date of the trailer release, leaving many fans wondering when they will get to see the first glimpse of GTA 6. Some fans have tried to find clues in Rockstar’s announcements, especially in the Italian version.

A user named MaxLogan on GTAForums noticed that the Italian announcement used the phrase “primi giorni di Dicembre,” which means “first days of December.” He explained that in Italy, this usually refers to a period between December 3 and December 5 at the latest. He suggested that the trailer might come out during the first weekend of December or by Tuesday.

ALSO READ| Rockstar Games drops 'Social Club' tag ahead of exciting GTA 6 premiere

Of course, this is just a fan theory and not a confirmed one. There are other possible dates for the trailer release, such as December 10, which is Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, or December 7, which is the date of The Game Awards 2023. Rockstar might choose to reveal the trailer on one of these occasions, or on a different day altogether.

Another question that fans have is whether the trailer will be accompanied by a release window for GTA 6, since it has been a long time since GTA 5 came out. It is possible that the game is close to being finished, or even done, and that Rockstar might announce a 2024 release window. However, this is also a mere speculation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out