Twitter soon to have audio, video features, says CEO Elon Musk

Reuters |
May 10, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which would have features of encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets and payments.

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. (Reuters Photo)

Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), longform tweets and payments.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The call feature on Twitter will bring the micro-blogging platform into line with the likes of Meta's social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

Twitter this week said it will start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.

